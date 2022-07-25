Girls Aloud Reunite For The First Time In Nine Years In Memory Of Sarah Harding

25 July 2022, 15:38 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 15:42

Girls Aloud came together in honour of Sarah Harding
Girls Aloud came together in honour of Sarah Harding. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Girls Aloud’s Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle reunited at the Race for Life in London to honour bandmate Sarah Harding, who died last year.

Girls Aloud made their first public appearance since 2013 at the weekend at London’s Hyde Park, to do a 5k walk for Race for Life in memory of Sarah Harding who died in September last year following a battle with breast cancer.

Bandmate Kimberley Walsh wasn’t able to make it, so the girls spoke to her on an Instagram Live as the event kicked off instead.

Sarah Harding’s Girls Aloud Bandmates Planning Charity Tribute Concert

The special event was held to raise money for Cancer Research in tribute to pop star Sarah, who passed away in 2021 following a short battle with cancer.

Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle came together in honour of Sarah Harding
Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle came together in honour of Sarah Harding. Picture: Alamy
Sarah Harding was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020
Sarah Harding was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Picture: Getty

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020, but it later spread to other parts of her body.

Cheryl, Nicola and Nadine posed on stage together for photos before the 5k walk, the first time the ladies have been seen together in public in nine years.

Thousands of fans came out to watch the singers take part alongside hundreds of other runners.

Girls Aloud split in 2013
Girls Aloud split in 2013. Picture: Getty
Nicola Roberts, Cheryl and Nadine Coyle
Nicola Roberts, Cheryl and Nadine Coyle. Picture: Alamy

Girls Aloud are also planning to make a musical return to the stage, for a one-off gig in memory of Sarah. They had planned a 20th anniversary tour for this year, but the plans were scrapped in light of Sarah’s death.

The iconic pop group were formed in 2002 on Popstars: The Rivals and they went on to become one of the UK’s most successful girlbands, with five studio albums and two greatest hits albums.

They went their separate ways in 2013.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's decade of friendship

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena Gomez

Selena X Taylor forever

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift

Adele has announced her new Las Vegas dates

Adele Announces New Dates For Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency

Harry Styles could be reprising his Marvel role

Harry Styles Set To Re-Enter Marvel Cinematic Universe As Eros

All the details on Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé's Renaissance: Everything You Need To Know From Tracklist To Genre

Love Island fans have been calling for the Twitter challenge to return

Why There Won’t Be A Tweet Challenge On Love Island This Year

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star