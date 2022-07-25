Girls Aloud Reunite For The First Time In Nine Years In Memory Of Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud came together in honour of Sarah Harding. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Girls Aloud’s Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle reunited at the Race for Life in London to honour bandmate Sarah Harding, who died last year.

Girls Aloud made their first public appearance since 2013 at the weekend at London’s Hyde Park, to do a 5k walk for Race for Life in memory of Sarah Harding who died in September last year following a battle with breast cancer.

Bandmate Kimberley Walsh wasn’t able to make it, so the girls spoke to her on an Instagram Live as the event kicked off instead.

Sarah Harding’s Girls Aloud Bandmates Planning Charity Tribute Concert

The special event was held to raise money for Cancer Research in tribute to pop star Sarah, who passed away in 2021 following a short battle with cancer.

Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle came together in honour of Sarah Harding. Picture: Alamy

Sarah Harding was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Picture: Getty

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2020, but it later spread to other parts of her body.

Cheryl, Nicola and Nadine posed on stage together for photos before the 5k walk, the first time the ladies have been seen together in public in nine years.

Thousands of fans came out to watch the singers take part alongside hundreds of other runners.

Girls Aloud split in 2013. Picture: Getty

Nicola Roberts, Cheryl and Nadine Coyle. Picture: Alamy

Girls Aloud are also planning to make a musical return to the stage, for a one-off gig in memory of Sarah. They had planned a 20th anniversary tour for this year, but the plans were scrapped in light of Sarah’s death.

The iconic pop group were formed in 2002 on Popstars: The Rivals and they went on to become one of the UK’s most successful girlbands, with five studio albums and two greatest hits albums.

They went their separate ways in 2013.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital