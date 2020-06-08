Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Selfie With Zayn Malik As She Promotes Charity Auction With British Vogue

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared a never before seen selfie. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Pregnant Gigi Hadid shared a rare selfie with boyfriend Zayn Malik as part of British Vogue’s charity auction.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who are expecting their first baby together, tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight so fans are always sent into a frenzy as soon as they share an update.

The model is donating one of her favourite wardrobe pieces to British Vogue and Hardly Ever Worn It’s auction so shared a selfie with Zayn to model the item she’s donating.

In a mirror selfie with her arm around her topless boyfriend’s neck as he faces the other way, Gigi showed off a denim jacket teamed with a white shirt belted at the waist.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn are pregnant with their first baby. Picture: PA

Zayn is shirtless in the snap, displaying his extensive collection of tattoos and wearing the Christian Dior saddle bag for the giveaway.

Gigi wears her hair scraped back into a neat low bun for the selfie, holding Zayn’s hand at her waist for the intimate snapshot.

Among other models such as Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge, Gigi is part of British Vogue’s project to raise money for NHS Charities Together and NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People).

The rare photo of the parents-to-be was soon flooded with comments from Zigi fans, melting hearts over the way the couple posed for the photo.

“The way Zayn holds Gigi,” one fan commented.

Another said: “This is my king and queen.”

Joan Smalls donated a Givenchy handbag to the auction while Lily Aldridge donated her cherished LBD from Prada and Paloma Elsesser gave away a JW Anderson gown.

