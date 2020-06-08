On Air Now
8 June 2020, 15:48
Pregnant Gigi Hadid shared a rare selfie with boyfriend Zayn Malik as part of British Vogue’s charity auction.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who are expecting their first baby together, tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight so fans are always sent into a frenzy as soon as they share an update.
The model is donating one of her favourite wardrobe pieces to British Vogue and Hardly Ever Worn It’s auction so shared a selfie with Zayn to model the item she’s donating.
In a mirror selfie with her arm around her topless boyfriend’s neck as he faces the other way, Gigi showed off a denim jacket teamed with a white shirt belted at the waist.
Zayn is shirtless in the snap, displaying his extensive collection of tattoos and wearing the Christian Dior saddle bag for the giveaway.
Gigi wears her hair scraped back into a neat low bun for the selfie, holding Zayn’s hand at her waist for the intimate snapshot.
Among other models such as Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge, Gigi is part of British Vogue’s project to raise money for NHS Charities Together and NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People).
In the July 2020 issue, some of #BritishVogue’s favourite models took part in a special project to raise money for @NHSCharitiesTogether and @NAACP. Dressed up in treasured pieces from their own wardrobes, they shared lockdown selfies, donating their featured items to British Vogue and @HardlyEverWornIt’s exclusive online auction. From #GigiHadid’s @Dior saddle bag to #LilyAldridge's cherished @Prada LBD and #JoanSmalls’ @GivenchyOfficial carry-all, you have the chance to bid on these prized style items for the first ever #TheWayWeWoreAuction. The event will begin on Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com at 2pm BST on 9 June and end at 2pm BST on 12 June. See the supermodel selfies and items in full in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now. Click the link in bio for more on the auction. Creative direction by @Kloss_Films, styling by @DenaGia.
The rare photo of the parents-to-be was soon flooded with comments from Zigi fans, melting hearts over the way the couple posed for the photo.
“The way Zayn holds Gigi,” one fan commented.
Another said: “This is my king and queen.”
Joan Smalls donated a Givenchy handbag to the auction while Lily Aldridge donated her cherished LBD from Prada and Paloma Elsesser gave away a JW Anderson gown.
