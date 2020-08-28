Gigi Hadid Opens Up About ‘Tiring’ Pregnancy Photo Shoot As She Approaches Baby’s Due Date

28 August 2020, 16:13

Gigi Hadid revealed what her experience was like as she shot her maternity snaps
Gigi Hadid revealed what her experience was like as she shot her maternity snaps. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Gigi Hadid has explained to fans what it was like shooting her maternity photos, as she prepares to give birth to her and Zayn Malik’s baby next month.

Gigi Hadid recently stunned fans with a seriously angelic maternity photoshoot, showing off her growing baby bump, and now she’s opened about what it was like modelling while pregnant.

When a fan asked: “How was shooting with your baby bump for the first time?”

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: All Of Their Rare Pictures Revealed Ahead Of Baby's Birth

The mother-to-be and girlfriend of Zayn Malik answered: "I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me.

“But was definitely more tiring than working normally.”

Gigi Hadid spoke about her pregnancy photoshoot
Gigi Hadid spoke about her pregnancy photoshoot. Picture: Twitter
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are set to become first-time parents next month
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are set to become first-time parents next month. Picture: Instagram

Gigi added: "Got through the second look and was like ‘guys I think I can only do two more’ hahaaaa [sic].”

In spite of how ‘tiring’ it was, fans rushed to reassure Gigi about how stunning she looked in her maternity snaps, with one writing: “You looked so gggoooodddd!!! and the photographers did such great job as well [sic].”

“Im still crying with the photos you posted yesterday, you are so beautiful and it shows that your baby will grow up in a place full of love and beautiful values. i love u go [sic],” penned another.

Fans weren’t the only ones who were praising the Victoria’s Secret model after sharing her glowing photos on Instagram, as family members were left seriously emotional!

growin an angel :)

growin an angel :)

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

7.26.20 🕊

7.26.20 🕊

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Her younger sister, Bella, was ‘in tears’ after seeing the posts, writing: "I’m going to be a freaking auntie!!! I will cherish this little bean forever.

“I am so proud of you @gigihadid [heart emojis] you are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you [heart emojis].”

In a separate Instagram story, she continued: “I’m not crying, ur crying [sic]. SIKE. I’m literally in the fetal position hysterically crying, thank you for your curiosity.”

Zayn's sisters also took to Instagram to comment on Gigi's beautiful photos, with Waliyha branding them 'amazing' and Safaa simply writing, 'Wow', and we agree!

