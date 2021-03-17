Gigi Hadid Posts Photo Of Sleeping Khai After Accidentally Showing Her Face

17 March 2021, 10:03

Gigi Hadid's returned to Instagram after unintentionally sharing a photo of Khai's face
Gigi Hadid's returned to Instagram after unintentionally sharing a photo of Khai's face. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid returned to Instagram with a napping baby Khai after accidentally posting a picture of her baby’s face.

Gigi Hadid has previously explained her and Zayn Malik’s wishes to keep baby Khai’s face off of Instagram but on Monday she unintentionally posted a photo of her daughter’s face.

Gigi Hadid Accidentally Posted Baby Khai's Face & Fans Are Helping Her Stop It Spread

After fans rallied together to make sure it didn’t spread any further over social media, the supermodel returned to the platform to post a heart-melting picture of her cuddling her baby girl.

Gigi Hadid posted a photo of a sleeping Khai
Gigi Hadid posted a photo of a sleeping Khai. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

With a sleepy Khai in her arms, Gigi looked fresh-faced with her newly-dyed red hair in a low ponytail and winged eyeliner across her lids.

“The best,” she wrote over the photo, with a pink heart emoji.

The new mum’s return to Instagram comes after she posted and immediately deleted a picture of her daughter’s face.

Fans speculated whether she meant to post the snap in the first place or whether it was just intended for her close friends.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year Gigi’s sister Bella explained why the couple want to keep the tot off of the internet.

"I think she wants to be real online, but until her child wants to be in the spotlight and can make the decision herself, she doesn't want to put her in that position."

Gigi revealed she also took advice from close friend Blake Lively on how she and husband Ryan Reynolds have kept their kids out of the limelight, telling her: "You have to do what works for you."

