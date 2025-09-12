Get involved with Kem Cetinay's 24-Hour Padel Challenge

Join Kem Cetinay’s 24-hour Padel Challenge, Capital, October 2025 – Specific Rules

1. Kem Cetinay’s 24-hour Padel Challenge promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will be open for entries from Friday 12th September to Monday 29th September 2025 on the Capital Network, and the Challenge will be taking place on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th October 2025. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Prize Provider’ is Global and The NDL Group.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must:

a. Go online to the Promotion entry page which can be accessed at capitalfm.com, or via the Global Player app by clicking on the ‘Win with Capital’ tile.

b. Register your details including your phone number and email address.

4. By signing up to the Challenge, you confirm that you are in good physical health and are not aware of any medical conditions or injuries that may affect your ability to participate safely. You acknowledge and accept that playing padel involves inherent physical risks, including the risk of injury. You agree to participate voluntarily and at your own risk.

5. By entering you are signing up to participate in Kem Cetinay’s 24 hour Padel Challenge. For the challenge, Kem Cetinay will be playing padel from 9am on Thursday 9th October until 9am on Friday 10th October 2025. Throughout the 24 hours he will play against a mixture of charity beneficiaries, celebrity friends, pro padel players, and listeners. Games will be timed at either 30 or 60 minutes, with small breaks for food and hydration in between.

6. Entries deemed by us to be rude, offensive, defamatory, illegal or condoning dangerous behaviour will be removed from the Promotion.

7. Online entry will open at 08:00 on Friday 12th September 2025 and close at 23:59 on Monday 29th September 2025. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

8. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.

9. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

10. Within 1 day of the online entry closing time (Monday 29th September), 15 entries will be randomly selected and contacted by Capital. If any of the 15 entries do not fit the below criteria then another entrant will be randomly selected to fill the 15 spaces:● You are available to come to Padium in Canary Wharf, London on Thursday 9th October or Friday 10th October between 5-7am and can cover your own travel expenses. 11. Following the selection process the entrants will be invited to come and take part in Kem Cetinay’s 24-hour Padel Challenge on Thursday 9th or Friday 10th October 2025, which may potentially run late into the night or early into Friday morning. Entrants will need to be flexible on timings as we cannot promise or guarantee the length of game time but you will be not be expected to be able to play for any longer than one hour at a time. No previous experience of playing Padel is required, but suitable clothing (e.g. sports trainers) is recommended.

12. These entrants will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the telephone number with which they registered to enter the Promotion. If the selected entrant does not respond within two hours from being contacted , they will forfeit their right to play Kem Cetinay’s 24-hour Padel Challenge and we shall be entitled to select a back-up entrant from the original list of entries. That subsequent chosen entrant must respond to our phone call within two hours, or they will also forfeit their place.

13. We may publish and publicise your submission, name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location for example, your nearest city, town or county and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s for example any one included in the submission/a guest/a travel companion association with the Challenge, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Challenge; subject always to our Privacy Policy and all applicable laws.

14. In relation to entrants you understand that we and any Challenge partners may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Challenge, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable in connection with the Challenge, unless you object to your and/or your guest’s information being published or made available. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

15. The Challenge is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

16. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

17. Entrants must be available to come to Padium in Canary Wharf, London on Thursday 9th October between 10am and 11pm or Friday 10th October between 1-7am and can cover your own travel expenses.

18. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your place should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.

19. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’).

20. There is no prize associated with this Promotion.

21. We are not responsible or liable for any delay or cancellation to the Challenge outside of our control. Any expenditure incurred by you ahead of any postponed or cancelled event is your responsibility only.

22. We are not liable or responsible if you fail to attend the Event for any reason.

23. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

24. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the Challenge providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

25. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

26. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

27. We and the Promotion providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

28. When you enter a Promotion we will retain your personal data for up to three years for internal purposes and to comply with our regulatory obligations. You may request the erasure of your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and select another applicant, as applicable.