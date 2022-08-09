Gemma Owen Set To Sign Six-Figure Fashion Deal

Gemma Owen is about to make some serious cash... Picture: ITV/Gemma Owen/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island's Gemma Owen has been inundated with brand offers since the Love Island finale, and the star has reportedly already come to a lucrative deal.

Gemma Owen is set to rake in some serious cash following her whirlwind summer of romance on the eighth season of Love Island.

The 19-year-old is reportedly already in talks with some massive fashion brands, most notably with apparel giant Boohoo who is offering the fan-favourite contestant a whopping six-figures to sign with them!

It's alleged that the international dressage rider's management was already negotiating a lucrative deal before Gemma entered the villa.

Gemma is said to have been 'bombarded' by offers from countless companies since she and her Love Isand flame Luca Bish finished in second place.

Gemma Owen has reportedly already signed with a massive fashion brand. Picture: Gemma Owen/Instagram

The tabloids report that the reality TV star has already signed her name on the dotted line for a deal with Boohoo, banking herself hundreds of thousands in the process!

A source stated: "She had lots of brands keen to sign her."

According to the publication, the former Islander celebrated the finalised partnership with the apparel company with a luxurious meal with the whole Owen family at a private members club in London.

Experts revealed to the MaliOnline that Gemma could easily earn a quick £1million with her newfound fame, with the 19-year-old and Ekin-Su tipped to make the most money now they're out of the villa.

Gemma Owen could easily make millions after Love Island. Picture: ITV

Gemma's star is set to rise to new heights as she builds her empire, adding to her already existing swimwear line, OG Beachwear, which she launched in 2020.

The tabloid's insider said: "Win or lose, Gemma will make a fortune from Love Island through her fashion label. Since going on the programme orders have skyrocketed.

"And there's also been increasing interest from high street chains and online retailers who would like to discuss working with Gemma. She could make hundreds of thousands," they continued.

Watch this space, Gemma is rumoured to be one of the most successful contestants to strut out of the villa...

