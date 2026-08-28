Gemma Owen's brother James opens up about incurable eye condition

28 August 2026, 01:00

James Owen and sister Gemma posing and James pictured on holiday.
Gemma Owen's brother James opens up about incurable eye condition. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Gemma Owen’s brother, James Owen, has opened up about his incurable eye condition on their new Amazon Prime show, 'Meet the Owens'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Love Island star Gemma Owen, has opened up her lives to viewers for a new docuseries, Meet the Owens, along with her dad Michael Owen, mum Louise, sisters Emily and Jessica, and brother James.

During the show, Gemma's brother James Owen opened up about living with Stargardt disease, a rare, inherited eye disorder that causes progressive loss of central vision, typically beginning in childhood or early adulthood.

Although there's no cure or approved treatment to reverse the degenerative disease at the moment, there are clinical trials for gene and drug therapies.

Michael, Gemma, James, Louise and Owen family pictured at Christmas.
The Owen family have a new docuseries. Picture: Instagram

What has James Owen said about his eye condition?

Speaking on Meet the Owens, James opened up about his eye condition, saying: "My eye condition is called Stargardt. I've had it since I was born, and obviously as you can imagine, it's been tough growing up. It's not good in the centre of the view, and it makes it hard for me to actually look straight.

"Quite often people think I'm being rude by not keeping eye contact. I'm actually looking at them in the clearest way I possibly can."

James's mother, Louise, then revealed that they first learned about his condition when he was eight, after a teacher noticed something was wrong.

She explained: "The teacher actually called me in and said, 'I think James is having a bit of an issue seeing the board'. After a significant amount of testing, we obviously discovered that it was Stargardt."

Michael Owen and son James pictured on Meet The Owens show.
Michael Owen ran the London Marathon in 2014 for Manchester Eye Hospital. Picture: Amazon

While Jame's eye disease worsens, his family have continued to support him throughout the years.

In 2014, his dad, Michael Owen, ran the London Marathon to support Manchester Royal Eye Hospital and scientists from The University of Manchester in their mission to find new treatments for families with genetic eye disorders.

Meanwhile, Gemma became an ambassador for charity Fight for Sight in 2023. The charity work to fund world-class research that helps better understand, diagnose, prevent and treat vision loss.

Read more celebrity news:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Gemma Owen picture on holiday and on new show Meet The Owens.

How old is Gemma Owen? Her age, where she's from, boyfriend, famous dad and more

Michael Owen on the show 'Meet The Owens' and pictured playing football for Manchester United.

Who is Gemma Owen's famous dad? Inside Michael Owen's legendary football career

Who's starring in ITV's The Box? The full cast lineup revealed

ITV's 'The Box' celebrity lineup and start date revealed

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson pictured posing and her new boyfriend Ben Davies driving.

Jesy Nelson hard launches new boyfriend after split from Zion Foster

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles completely revamps Together Together Tour setlist for New York shows

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Jasmine came into Capital HQ with Kavan

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Jasmine addresses 'not hugging' Julia at the final

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow pictured in Capital HQ and in the villa.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin breaks silence on rumours she had a boyfriend before the show

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Simba Kudyiwa pictured in the villa and pictured at Capital HQ smiling.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Simba reveals deeper meaning behind his mum 'smiled bares' quote

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Aidan Murphy pictured in Capital office and hugging brother Kavan Murphy.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Aidan reveals whether he knew his brother Kavan was going into the villa

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Priya Jaswal in Capital office and Gabriel Garland promo image.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Priya breaks silence on what happened with Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits