Who is Gemma Owen's boyfriend? Red Morgan relationship and dating history explained
28 August 2026, 09:09 | Updated: 28 August 2026, 09:37
Who is former Love Island star Gemma Owen's boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know about her dating history.
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The nation first met Gemma Owen in 2022, when she made her Love Island debut in the hopes of finding love. Now, she’s back on our TV screen with a new family docuseries, Meet the Owens.
From Michael Owen's iconic football career to brother James Owen's degenerative eye condition, viewers will get an inside glimpse into the Owen family after cameras followed them for a year.
Now that the spotlight is on Gemma again, many fans are wondering who her current boyfriend is and what her dating history is.
Who is Gemma Owen's boyfriend?
Gemma is currently in a relationship with Red Morgan, Red is a fellow horse rider and son of British businessman Steve Morgan, who's estimated to be worth £935 million!
The couple hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in April 2025 during a trip to Dubai.
What did Gemma Owen's date on Love Island?
Gemma formed a relationship with Luca Bish during her appearance on Love Island in 2022. Despite finishing in second place, less than three months later the couple split.
Luca has since moved on and is now in a relationship with former Love Island star Grace Jackson, who he met on All Stars.
Who is Gemma Owen's ex-boyfriend?
In 2020, Gemma was in a relationship with Jacques O'Neill, who famously entered Love Island as a bombshell in 2022. Despite their history, they didn't reconcile in the villa.
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