How old is Gemma Owen? Her age, where she's from, boyfriend, famous dad and more

Gemma Owen age, where she's from, boyfriend, and famous dad. Picture: Instagram & Amazon

By Lily Bell

What is Gemma Owen famous for? Who is her famous dad? And is she in a relationship? Here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island star as 'Meet The Owens' lands on Prime.

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It's been over four years since viewers first watched Gemma Owen on their TV screens for Love Island, but now she's back — and this time for the new Amazon Prime docuseries, Meet The Owens, joined by her family and famous dad.

The nation first met Gemma in 2022, when she made her Love Island debut. Despite finding widespread popularity on the show, Gemma remained relatively quiet after leaving the villa, choosing not to appear on shows such as All Stars.

Now, things are changing, as viewers will be getting an insider look into her and her families life on Meet the Owens, after cameras followed them for a year.

Here's everything you need to know including how she got famous, her age, where she's from and all about her famous dad.

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Gemma appeared on Love Island in 2022. Picture: ITV

How old is Gemma Owen?

Gemma is 23 years old, she was only 19 years old when she appeared on Love Island.

Where is Gemma Owen from?

The former Love Island star is from Chester, a county in North West England that borders Wales.

What is Gemma Owen's job?

She is as an international dressage rider and social media influencer.

Gemma is in a relationship with horse rider Red Morgan. Picture: Instagram

Does Gemma Owen have a boyfriend?

Yes, Gemma is currently in a relationship with Red Morgan, they hard-launched their relationship last year

Red is a fellow horse rider and son of British businessman Steve Morgan, who's estimated to be worth £935 million!

What is Gemma Owen's dating history?

During her appearance on Love Island in 2022, Gemma formed a relationship with Luca Bish. However, less than three months after finishing in second place the couple split. He's now in a relationship with former Love Island star Grace Jackson, who he met on All Stars.

Gemma was previously in a relationship with Jacques O'Neill in 2020 and in a shocking turn of events he was a bombshell on Love Island in 2022, which left viewers shocked but they never rekindled things.

Gemma and Luca split three months after leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Gemma Owen's famous dad?

Gemma’s dad is footballer Michael Owen, who is best known for being a striker at Liverpool FC from 1997 to 2004.

During his football career, Michael played for many notable clubs like Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and even the England team having played at three World Cups.

In 2013, Michael officially retired from football while playing for Stoke City. Shortly after he started working in football commentary which he still does today.

Michael Owen is a famous footballer. Picture: Getty

What is Gemma Owen's Instagram?

With an impressive 1.6 million followers, Gemma's Instagram account is @gemowen_1.

You can also follow @gemowendressage_, where she shows off her remarkable horse riding abilities as a championship rider.

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