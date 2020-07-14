Gemma Collins Set To Rake In A Million On TikTok As Bosses Eye Her As Star

Gemma Collins set to rake in a million with TikTok deal. Picture: Instagram @gemmacollins1/ Channel 5 CBB

Gemma Collins is eyed to become a TikTok star which could earn her millions as the platform recognise her huge appeal and potential to grow her brand.

Gemma Collins have reportedly been approached by TikTok for a sizeable deal to make content for their platform after they noticed her 'huge' appeal and the TOWIE star could be set to make some serious cash, according to this publication.

Gemma, 39, who first found fame on TOWIE has gone onto become one of the most well-known faces in the UK and something of an internet sensation, with her hilarious moments and catchphrases from over the years earning her the title of meme queen.

An insider told the tabloid: "Gemma is a hit on social media and makes hundreds of thousands from her Instagram account."

"This brand power has been noticed by bosses at TikTok, who realised how massive she was on the platform when the figures from her hashtag came through."

"TikTok have said money is no issue and that Gemma basically has a blank cheque she can fill in - obviously her team know Gemma's worth and are looking at a deal worth around £1million."

From her moments on Celebrity Big Brother to I'm A Celeb and basically any video she puts online immediately going viral, it's little wonder they want a piece of Gem!

Everyone is getting in on the action recently, only last week did the Love Island cast put on a dance routine, only for Danny Williams to break his ankle on camera whilst dancing in heels.

Other unlikely celebs have found enormous success on the video sharing platform such as Jason Derulo, who earns a reported $75,000 per post, and Love Island's Siannise Fudge and Luke T, who are seriously into their couple's dance routines and have racked up millions on views.

