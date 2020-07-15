Gemma Collins Shares Shocking Texts From James Argent Sent Before They Split

15 July 2020, 11:14

Gemma Collins received shocking texts from ex Arg
Gemma Collins received shocking texts from ex Arg. Picture: PA

Gemma Collins was cruelly called ‘a hippo’ by ex James Argent before they split.

Gemma Collins has revealed the vile texts allegedly sent to her from ex-boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent, where he branded her a ‘fat f***’ and ‘a hippo’ during an argument.

The former The Only Way Is Essex stars have had an on-off relationship since 2012 before splitting earlier this year.

Lauren Pope Baby: TOWIE Star Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Tony Keterman & Reveals Sweet Name

On Tuesday Gemma shared the shocking exchange which led to their split on Instagram, but quickly deleted the screenshots.

Gemma Collins and arg have been on and off since 2012
Gemma Collins and arg have been on and off since 2012. Picture: PA
Gemma Collins has since deleted their text exchange
Gemma Collins has since deleted their text exchange. Picture: Gemma Collins/Instagram

In a row over Arg taking another woman to dinner, the texts from Gemma began: “What man pays for another woman!”

Arg replied: “Insensitive.”

Gemma continued: “And the woman that saved your life has to pay for herself.”

The boutique owner called the emergency services in October last year to alert them of James’ overdose.

Arg then hit back: “You are supposed to be treating me you hippo.”

Gemma seemingly ended their row with: “We’re over.”

Gemma Collins deleted the screenshots after posting them
Gemma Collins deleted the screenshots after posting them. Picture: Gemma Collins/Instagram
Gemma Collins said she's taking a break from Instagram after posting the screenshots
Gemma Collins said she's taking a break from Instagram after posting the screenshots. Picture: Gemma Collins/Instagram

In another exchange, James sent Gemma a screenshot of flight details, to which she replied: “I’ll take a mate. I’m not booking it. You said you would be a gentleman!”

Arg cruelly fired back: “You fat f**&. I’ve just lost another 2000.”

Gemma then posted a screenshot of pig emojis she’d been sent over WhatsApp, although it was not clear who they were sent from.

She said alongside the screen grab she is “heartbroken” and “totally in pain”, telling her 1.9 million followers she is taking “time off the gram to heal.”

The star has since been pictured on holiday in Spain with a girl friend, as she takes a much-needed break from social media.

