Gemma Collins' fiancé Rami Hawash opens up about drinking problem after shocking docuseries scenes

18 September 2026, 15:47

Gemma Collins' fiancé Rami Hawash has addressed his drinking problem
Gemma Collins' fiancé Rami Hawash has addressed his drinking problem. Picture: Instagram / Sky

By Abbie Reynolds

Gemma Collins' fiancé Rami Hawash has opened up about his problem with alcohol after an argument over him drinking was shown in the new documentary, Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once.

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After two years of engagement, Gemma Collins and fiancé Rami Hawash have bared all in the new docuseries, Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once, which follows Gemma through one of the toughest years of her life.

While the show follows Gemma coping with her late mum's battle with pneumonia, it also spends a lot of time focusing on her relationship with Rami, as they head towards married life and hope to start a family.

In one scene, which is doing the rounds online, Gemma leaves her home after confronting Rami over his drinking. She says: "You f------ let me down. I'm fuming, you're f------ p-----."

Gemma Collins and fiancé Rami Hawash at the NTAs
Gemma Collins and fiancé Rami Hawash at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

According to Metro, at a private screening of Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once, Gemma said that Rami has done the work to grow and heal past his problem with alcohol.

She explained that later on in the eight-part docuseries 'Rami finally continues to work on himself and get the help' he needs.

Gemma added: "Rami's not a bad person. But Rami is an awful person in alcohol, and there's a lot of people in the UK that are struggling with that right now...

"As much as you’re all sitting in here thinking, 'Rami is an absolute whatever,' he has been brave sharing it with everyone, so you do have to applaud him for that."

Later she said: "I don’t want anyone to hate on Rami because you can see how powerful this is, and this is why we decided to leave it in."

Speaking at the event himself, Rami shared: "I can be happy in my garage and laugh with everyone and blah blah blah, but when I go home, you know, I just want my drink.

"I wanted to people to know, like Gemma said, it is a problem. Like people hiding a lot of things. So I wanted people to see what we actually are like."

He admitted: "I’ve got a problem. It's been a coping mechanism. I don't know why, but I find the drink. It was kind of my friend, It's like I have a few drinks and I'm forgetting everything."

Gemma said that by the end of the docuseries, "it goes back to the Rami we all love, and you know the guy that you can see as a supportive partner and all of that".

She said: "But this is Rami’s choice. You can’t force someone to get well; they need to want it from within."

Episodes 1-3 of Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once are available on Sky and NOW.

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