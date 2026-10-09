Who is Gemma Collins? Age, height, how she got famous and boyfriend revealed

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What is Gemma Collins's net worth? And what TV shows has she been on? Here's everything you need to know about the TV star.
Gemma Collins has been an entertaining character on our TV screens since she first found fame in 2011 and is set to be just that when she returns to the Big Brother house in 2026.
Rising to her celebrity status over 15 years ago, the showbiz personality has been an open book when it comes to her career, weight loss journey, love life and family business.
Gaining a huge fan following, Gemma has often made headlines thanks to her turbulent love life with the likes of ex-boyfriend James Argent and fiancé Rami Hawash. She's also openly spoken about her desire to have children and the recent sad passing of her biggest supporter, mum Joan Collins.
As Gemma returns for a stint in Big Brother, and following her recent docuseries, Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once - here's everything you need to know from her age, net worth and career so far.
Born on January 31st, 1981, Gemma turned 45-years-old in 2026.
Gemma has based most of her career on her Essex personality after starring on the reality TV series, The Only Way Is Essex. To be more specific though, she is from Romford, the same town as her fiancé.
Gemma's height is 5ft 9inches which is around 1.75meters tall.
A former car saleswoman, Gemma first found fame on The Only Way Is Essex, most commonly known as TOWIE.
She starred on the hit reality TV show from 2011 until 2015, where she won over audiences with her humour, boldness and alternative ego, The GC.
Since then, Gemma has done a number of other TV projects including her 2026 documentary, Gemma Collins: Everything. All At Once. Other shows include:
As an estimate, it's predicted Gemma has a total net worth of around £3-4million thanks to her TV deals, brand endorsements and social media campaigns.
During her career, she also had her own fashion line and a perfume launch.
Gemma is currently with her fiancé Rami Hawash. The couple have had a very on and off relationship but took things to the next level and got engaged in April 2024. This was the third time they've been engaged.
Rami, who Gemma has known for 16 years, is a 49-year-old car mechanic who she met at a pub in Chigwell, Essex.
Gemma also famously dated James 'Arg' Argent, with their relationship being a huge storyline on TOWIE.