Gemma Chan Praises 'Incredible' Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde & Don’t Worry, Darling Co-Stars

27 April 2021, 15:47

Gemma Chan loved working alongside Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles
Picture: Getty
Gemma Chan is part of the incredible Don’t Worry, Darling cast and she’s been spilling on what it was really like to be on such a star-studded set.

Don’t Worry, Darling involves some of the most talented stars in the industry, including Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh.

Gemma Chan also has a role in the highly-anticipated movie and in a recent catch-up with Elle Canada she dished on what it was like working on set with such amazing stars.

Don’t Worry Darling Cast: From Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde To KiKi Layne & Florence Pugh

She was also spoke about how much Olivia has been an inspiration as she is not only directing but starring in the psychological thriller.

Gemma Chan also praised Florence Pugh
Picture: Getty

“I jumped at the chance to work with Olivia; I think she’s brilliant,” Gemma shared.

“She’s got a policy: No assholes on-set. She’s been wearing different hats for this production—she’s acting in it as well as directing—and I just find that incredible; I’m learning so much from just observing her. And then there’s the whole creative team!”

Gemma went on to praise the rest of her co-stars, including Florence and Harry who play a young married couple, and Chris Pine who plays a cult leader.

Gemma Chan called it a 'dream' to work alongside Olivia Wilde
Picture: Getty

She continued: “It’s a dream to work with Florence [Pugh], Chris [Pine] and Harry [Styles]—it’s such an amazing cast. I can’t say too much about the film because there’s a lot of mystery around each character and the setting and all of it, but it’s been a great world to jump into, and Olivia has been so supportive.”

Filming on Don’t Worry, Darling wrapped at the start of the year.

The movie follows a 1950's housewife named Alice [Pugh] living with her husband Jack [Styles], in an experimental utopian community, who begins to become suspicious about what her husband may be hiding from her.

