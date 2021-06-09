Hilarious Freaky Friday Editing Blunder Goes Viral & We Can’t Unsee It

9 June 2021, 17:27

A TikTok user has pointed out a hilarious editing mistake in Freaky Friday
A TikTok user has pointed out a hilarious editing mistake in Freaky Friday. Picture: Disney
A scene from Freaky Friday has gone viral on TikTok after one user noticed an editing mistake.

How well do you remember the 2003 movie Freaky Friday starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis?

If you asked us five minutes ago, we’d say a lot more than we actually do because a very strange editing mistake has now gone viral and we can’t believe we missed it!

Real ones will know about the iconic teen comedy where a mother (Tess) and her daughter (Anna) swap bodies after not seeing eye to eye, and are forced to live each other’s lives until they resolve their differences.

Towards the end of the movie, however, there appears to be a very big editing blunder and we’re shook that we never noticed it before.

Freaky Friday was released in 2003
Freaky Friday was released in 2003. Picture: PA

Thanks to TikTok user @thegabbienicole, it’s been revealed that the actor who played Harry, AKA Anna’s little brother had a stunt double who is much older than him.

For a brief moment in the clip shown in the TikTok clip, Harry is replaced by a middle-aged stunt double, and we can’t unsee it!

A number of fans couldn’t get over the hilarious editing mistake, with many taking to the comments to express all of their LOLs.

“I just laughed so loud lmao [sic],” penned one person.

Harry's stunt double in Freaky Friday has fans shook
Harry's stunt double in Freaky Friday has fans shook. Picture: Disney/TikTok

“I’m sorry wait what excuse me,” shared another confused fan.

A third wrote: “Bruh why didn’t they get at least like a young looking 20 year old or something?? [sic].”

We need answers!

