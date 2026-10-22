Capital Breakfast’s Feel Yourself Friday 2026

On Friday we're dedicating the Capital Breakfast Show to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Feel Yourself Friday on Capital. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

This Friday, we're dedicating the Capital Breakfast Show to Breast Cancer Awareness.

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Taking place on Friday 23rd October, Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby are dedicating the show to a very important cause.

Feel Yourself Friday invites listeners, colleagues and celebrity guests to share their personal stories and to check their chests.

We've teamed up with CoppaFeel!, the UK charity that encourages young people to regularly check their chests and get to know what’s “normal” for them. You can use their Self-Checkout online tool which guides you step-by-step through a self-check and helps build confidence in spotting changes.

They also have a helpful reminder tool so you can remember to check regularly.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.