We’re Getting An Extra Bank Holiday, Thanks To The Queen, And This Is Not A Drill!

12 November 2020, 10:43 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 10:59

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place in June.
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place in June. Picture: PA images

We're getting an extra bank holiday, thanks to the Queen!

2020 has been bleak to say the least. However, the future is already looking a little brighter as we’re getting an extra four-day-long bank holiday in 2022, thanks to the Queen!

The icon that is Queen Lizzie is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee after spending 70 whole years on the throne! What a legend.

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating 70 years on the throne!
Queen Elizabeth is celebrating 70 years on the throne! Picture: PA images

The long weekend will take place from 2nd to 5th June.

The May Spring Bank Holiday, which usually falls on the last weekend of the month, will be moved to Thursday 2nd June and Friday 3rd June will become the extra bank holiday.

The culture secretary has promised a ‘celebration to remember’ and said the event will be a ‘truly historic moment’.

They said: "Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment - and one that deserves a celebration to remember.

"We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology.

"It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty's reign."

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman added: "The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign.

"The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations."

This sounds like just what we all need! Bring on the Pimm's and trifle!

