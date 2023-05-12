How To Watch The Eurovision 2023 Grand Final

12 May 2023, 15:14

How to watch the 2023 Eurovision
How to watch the 2023 Eurovision. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Eurovision Song Contest is here, but how can you watch it? Here are all the details...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Eurovision Grand Final is finally here!

Eurovision is one of the biggest music events of the year, and this year it's being held in Liverpool, so of course you don't want to miss it!

Mae Muller’s Journey To Eurovision: From Writing The Song To Getting The News

Eurovision 2023 To Be Shown Live In Cinemas For The First Time

Keep on reading to get all the details on how to watch 2023's Eurovision and find out who will be performing in the grand final...

Don't miss Mae Muller repping the UK with 'I Wrote A Song' – we can't wait!

Mae Muller reacts to being announced as the UK's act for Eurovision 2023

Here's how to tune into Eurovision this year
Here's how to tune into Eurovision this year. Picture: Getty

How to watch the Eurovision Grand Final?

Eurovision's 2023 Grand Final will be broadcast on Saturday, May 13 from 8 PM (BST)!

You can tune into the exciting musical event on BBC One as well as on BBC iPlayer, the show will run for four hours and will finish at midnight.

If you miss the final – or just want to relive it all over again – the Eurovision Song Contest's YouTube will also share highlights on their channel after the show is over.

Where is Eurovision 2023 being held?

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is taking place in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena!

The event is being held in the UK on behalf of Ukraine who were the winners of last year's competition; the folk-rap band Kalush Orchestra won with the song 'Stefania'.

Eurovision's semi-finals finished on Thursday
Eurovision's semi-finals finished on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Who is in the Eurovision 2023 final?

The two semi-final events were held on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11; the first set of acts to make it to the final were: Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Switzerland and Sweden.

The second lot of entrants to get through were: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovenia.

Of course, the big five – France, Spain, UK, Italy and Germany – are always automatically performing in the final, this is because they're the biggest financial contributors to the Europen Broadcasting Union; the EBU owns and operates Eurovision.

And of course, Mae Muller is representing the United Kingdom in the final this year!

The Eurovision 2023 Grand Final running order

  1. Austria: Teya & Salena - 'Who The Hell Is Edgar?'
  2. Portugal: Mimicat - 'Ai Coração'
  3. Switzerland: Remo Forrer - 'Watergun'
  4. Poland: Blanka - 'Solo'
  5. Serbia: Luke Black - 'Samo Mi Se Spava'
  6. France: La Zarra - 'Évidemment'
  7. Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - 'Break A Broken Heart'
  8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - 'Eaea'
  9. Sweden: Loreen - 'Tattoo'
  10. Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - 'Duje'
  11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - 'Due Vite'
  12. Estonia: Alika - 'Bridges'
  13. Finland: Käärijä - 'Cha Cha Cha'
  14. Czechia: Vesna - 'My Sister's Crown'
  15. Australia: Voyager - 'Promise'
  16. Belgium: Gustaph - 'Because Of You'
  17. Armenia: Brunette - 'Future Lover'
  18. Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna'
  19. Ukraine: TVORCHI - 'Heart of Steel'
  20. Norway: Alessandra - 'Queen of Kings'
  21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - 'Blood & Glitter'
  22. Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - 'Stay'
  23. Israel: Noa Kirel - 'Unicorn'
  24. Slovenia: Joker Out - 'Carpe Diem'
  25. Croatia: Let 3 - 'Mama ŠČ!'
  26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller - 'I Wrote A Song'

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Mae Muller chatted to us about her Eurovision experience so far...

Mae Muller’s Journey To Eurovision: From Writing The Song To Getting The News

Features

It's A Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard Winning Weekend

Capital's Summertime Ball Winning Weekend

Radio

All the pop songs in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The 'Queen Charlotte' Soundtrack: All The Pop Songs With An Orchestral Twist

Features

The Jonas Brothers have five children between them

Jonas Brothers’ Wives And Kids: From When They Married To How Old Their Babies Are

Are we in a rom-com renaissance?

Are Rom-Coms Finally Making A Comeback?

Features

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy held hands

Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Spotted Holding Hands As Dating Claims Heat Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star