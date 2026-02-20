Euphoria and Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane has died age 53

20 February 2026, 08:11

Eric Dane has sadly passed away age 53
Eric Dane has sadly passed away age 53. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The actor, who is set to reprise his role as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria season 3, has sadly passed away after being diagnosed with ALS.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eric Dane, best known for his roles as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, has sadly died. He was 53.

In a statement to PEOPLE confirming the sad news of his passing, Eric's family wrote: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always.

"Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Eric Dane filmed scenes for Euphoria season 3 before his death
Eric Dane filmed scenes for Euphoria season 3 before his death. Picture: Getty

Throughout his decades long career, Eric appeared in countless TV shows (inc. Charmed, The Last Ship) and films (inc. Marley & Me, Valentine's Day and Burlesque) but he's perhaps best known for portraying Dr. Mark Sloan a.k.a. McSteamy on Grey's Anatomy.

He played the beloved, iconic character for 6 years before leaving the show, and still remains a fan favourite to this day.

In 2019, Eric began playing Cal Jacobs, the father of Jacob Elordi's Nate, in HBO's Euphoria.

His incredible performance in season 2 sparked calls from fans for him to win an Emmy.

Eric Dane joined Grey's Anatomy in 2006 as Dr. Mark Sloan a.k.a. McSteamy
Eric Dane joined Grey's Anatomy in 2006 as Dr. Mark Sloan a.k.a. McSteamy. Picture: Alamy

His co-stars have lead tributes on social media, including Grey's Anatomy's Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd and James Pickens Jr.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson also released a statement: "I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing."

Eric filmed scenes for Euphoria season 3 before his death and will appear in the final season.

Eric Dane will return as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria season 3
Eric Dane will return as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria season 3. Picture: Alamy

Eric shared his ALS diagnosis in April 2025. ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a rare degenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles.

Since his diagnosis, he sought to help others with ALS and became an advocate for those with the same diagnosis.

He vowed not to let ALS stop him from acting either. As well as Euphoria season 3, Eric also appeared in an episode of Brilliant Minds, where he played a firefighter struggling to tell his wife about his ALS diagnosis.

Eric Dane portrayed a firefighter with ALS on Brilliant Minds
Eric Dane portrayed a firefighter with ALS on Brilliant Minds. Picture: Getty

Eric is survived by his daughters, Billie and Georgia, and wife Rebecca Gayheart.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this time. Rest in peace Eric Dane.

