Is England Going Into A Second Lockdown?

Boris Johnson hasn't ruled out a second national lockdown in England. Picture: Getty / PA

Another national lockdown in England has yet to be ruled out by parliament officials.

The latest coronavirus measures in England include the three-tier covid alert level system, with reports of a fourth tier soon to follow, but will a second national lockdown be introduced?

The national lockdown back in March slowed the spread of coronavirus as we were all instructed to stay at home.

Wales Implements Circuit-Breaker Lockdown

But the infection levels, although they’ve slowed, continue to increase.

MPs are urging the PM to implement a 'circuit-breaker' lockdown. Picture: Getty

Is England going into a second lockdown?

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a complete national lockdown, but has remained adamant the decision would be ‘a disaster’.

Instead, the Prime Minister put different parts of the country into ‘medium’, ‘high’ and ‘very high’ covid alert levels, depending on the rate of infection in each area.

There has also been talk of a ‘circuit-breaker’ or 'fire-break' lockdown, as Wales and Ireland have recently done.

A circuit breaker lockdown would see strict restrictions come into force for a short period of time, around two or three weeks.

Pubs and restaurants would have to close, as would entertainment venues.

A ban would also be in place to prevent households mixing both indoors and outdoors.

People would also be told to work from home.

Pressure is being put on the government for a short-term lockdown, to try and halt the fast spread of covid-19 and to prevent the NHS becoming overwhelmed.

In the meantime, the government is considering a ‘tier four’ local lockdown level, for regions with the highest cases of the virus.

Tier four could see restaurants and non-essential shops close, going a step further than tier three which sees pubs and bars that don’t serve meals required to close.

