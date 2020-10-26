Is England Going Into A Second Lockdown?

26 October 2020, 13:04

Boris Johnson hasn't ruled out a second national lockdown in England
Boris Johnson hasn't ruled out a second national lockdown in England. Picture: Getty / PA

Another national lockdown in England has yet to be ruled out by parliament officials.

The latest coronavirus measures in England include the three-tier covid alert level system, with reports of a fourth tier soon to follow, but will a second national lockdown be introduced?

The national lockdown back in March slowed the spread of coronavirus as we were all instructed to stay at home.

Wales Implements Circuit-Breaker Lockdown

But the infection levels, although they’ve slowed, continue to increase.

MPs are urging the PM to implement a 'circuit-breaker' lockdown
MPs are urging the PM to implement a 'circuit-breaker' lockdown. Picture: Getty

Is England going into a second lockdown?

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a complete national lockdown, but has remained adamant the decision would be ‘a disaster’.

Instead, the Prime Minister put different parts of the country into ‘medium’, ‘high’ and ‘very high’ covid alert levels, depending on the rate of infection in each area.

There has also been talk of a ‘circuit-breaker’ or 'fire-break' lockdown, as Wales and Ireland have recently done.

A circuit breaker lockdown would see strict restrictions come into force for a short period of time, around two or three weeks.

Pubs and restaurants would have to close, as would entertainment venues.

A ban would also be in place to prevent households mixing both indoors and outdoors.

People would also be told to work from home.

Pressure is being put on the government for a short-term lockdown, to try and halt the fast spread of covid-19 and to prevent the NHS becoming overwhelmed.

In the meantime, the government is considering a ‘tier four’ local lockdown level, for regions with the highest cases of the virus.

Tier four could see restaurants and non-essential shops close, going a step further than tier three which sees pubs and bars that don’t serve meals required to close.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

Dianne was accused of cheating on Joe by a fan.

Did Dianne Buswell Cheat On Joe Sugg?

Harry Styles said the city holds a special place in his heart as it feels like ‘home’.

Harry Styles Proves He's The Nicest Person Ever AGAIN With Manchester Music Venue Donation

Ariana Grande is keeping quiet on the inspo behind her new songs

Why Ariana Grande Won’t Tell You Anything About Her New Songs On Album 'Positions'

Harry Styles is hoping to cheer everyone up with the 'Golden' music video

Harry Styles Hopes He'll Cheer Everyone Up With 'Golden' Music Video

Sam Thompson posted and deleted a video of himself mocking Zara McDermott over the weekend.

Sam Thompson Mocks Ex-Girlfriend Zara McDermott In ‘Savage’ Video Then Quickly Deletes It

Ariana Grande has fans hopeful for 'AG6'

Ariana Grande’s New Album 'Positions': Release Date, Songs And All The 'AG6' Details So Far

Ariana Grande

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album