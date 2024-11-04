Emily Atack slams misrepresentation of Rivals nude scene

Emily Atack slams misrepresentation of Rivals nude scene. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Emily Atack responds to 'sexually aggressive' misrepresentation of her Rivals nude scene.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emily Atack stars alongside actors Danny Dyer, David Tenant and more in Rivals, a brand-new drama streaming on Disney+.

Talking to Capital's Wil Manning, Emily revealed her first qualm with the script was that her character's first scene was playing tennis naked. However, not because of nudity, but because of the tennis part.

"When I first read the script it said the first scene you see of Sarah Stratton she's playing naked tennis. I read the script and I said, 'Disney there is no way on you're going to get me playing tennis.'

"I was like, 'I am not playing tennis!' that was my concern, I didn't care about the nudity...genuinely I was more concerned about the tennis."

Since the show launched on October 18th, online trolls have screenshotted and presented the images as if they are leaked nude footage unconnected to Rivals or any acting role.

Emily Atack attends the UK special screening of "Rivals". Picture: Getty

The mum-of-one has responded to this "sexually aggressive behaviour" in an interview with The Times. She said: "I knew something like that would happen, just not this quickly. I’m at work, I’m playing a part, that scene is integral to the book.

"I am exactly where I need to be. I can’t control people's sexually aggressive behaviour, but I can continue with my campaigning and fighting for women's freedom."

Disney's Rivals is an adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's hit 1988 novel of the same name.

Emily has been campaigning against misogynistic abuse after years of experiencing it since her role as Charlotte in the sitcom The Inbetweeners.

Emily Atack shares what's it's REALLY like to be NAKED on the set of 'Rivals!'

In 2023, she released the documentary Emily Atack: Asking for it? in which she discussed her own experiences of sexual harassment and looked at how misogyny has evolved.

Emily went on to say: "I should be able to do a scene like this and not receive negative attention. The two should not go hand in hand. A woman said to me on Instagram the other day, 'Pick a lane. You can't play a racy role like that and get your clothes off and expect not to get messages. Why would you take that role?'

"And I wanted to say to her, 'Are you telling me essentially to quit my job?' Why should I? Women have to change their clothes; we have to change our routes home. I'm a professional. I'm never going to please everybody."

Cast of "Rivals". Picture: Getty

Talking about her Rivals character, Emily confessed that she relates to her, saying: "I'm not afraid to say that any more. She’s incredibly misunderstood.

"I feel she was one of the girls who hung around with the boys because that's where she felt welcome and she learnt a way of using her sexuality as a coping mechanism. And that’' how it was for me.

“My heart races a bit when I admit that, because I sometimes think it's quite jarring to hear a woman say that. But I identify with it. I get her."

Read more TV and film news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.