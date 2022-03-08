Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash After Uncomfortable Jacob Elordi Interview

By Capital FM

Jacob Elordi was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres about his nude scenes on Euphoria, causing claims online about the host was 'sexualisin' the actor.

Ellen DeGeneres has come under fire after an awkward interview with Jacob Elordi, where she seemingly makes the actor uncomfortable with her comments about Euphoria's nudity.

The 24-year-old appeared on The Ellen Show earlier this month to chat about the hit HBO series, but the conversation quickly turned to his nude scenes on the show as Nate Jacobs.

During Jacob's first time on the chat show, Ellen said “you’re naked a lot,” when talking about the gritty teen drama – fans quickly theorised online that the conversation topic made the star uncomfortable.

Jacob Elordi appeared on the chat show for the first time. Picture: Alamy

Ellen DeGeneres asked some awkward questions on the show. Picture: The Ellen Show/YouTube

DeGeneres quizzed the actor – who is also well known for starring in The Kissing Booth franchise – on how he feels about seeing multiple nude scenes show up in the script.

"When they write you into the script, do they say 'Hey how do you feel about being naked?' Or are you just all of a sudden surprised?"

"You have no choice," Jacob replied, "you know, every scene is like 'She sleeps with this person', 'He does this with this person'," he continued.

The Netflix star spoke about how he's often topless in his film projects: "But it gets to the point where I've done some movies where it's like [my character] goes to the mall shirtless. And you're like, 'Why?'"

Jacob Elordi portays Nate Jacobs on Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

Ellen DeGeneres was criticised for the interview. Picture: Alamy

Ellen quipped back, "Well because look at you, that's why."

Viewers called out the host for 'sexualizing' Jacob, with many pointing out that he seemed to be uncomfortable with the question.

Fans commented under a clip of the interview clip posted to the official page of the chat show, with one writing: "He’s nervous as hell."

Another commented: "She put him on the spot and he’s incredibly shy about being considered sexy. Idk if I’m the only one who caught that. That's why I love this show because the actors are relatable and he shouldn’t be shy at all [sic]."

Neither party has spoken out about the interview's backlash but there seems to be no bad blood between the pair as Elordi posted a snap to his Instagram story from his time on The Ellen Show and captioned it “I love Ellen @theellenshow".

