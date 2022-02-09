Ed Sheeran Kisses Wife Cherry To Celebrate BRIT Award Win

Ed Sheeran thanked his wife in his BRIT Award speech. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran scooped the award for Songwriter Of The Year at The BRIT Awards, celebrating with a rare moment of PDA with wife Cherry.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran thanked wife Cherry Seaborn for being by his side throughout his career when he picked up the Songwriter of the Year Award at The BRITs, but not before their sweet kiss when his name was announced.

The rare moment of PDA melted fans’ hearts as Ed leaned down to kiss his wife before heading on stage.

The BRITs 2022: From Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran To KSI & Adele - All The Red Carpet Looks

And in his speech he gave Cherry a shoutout for dropping everything and jetting off whenever he needs her.

Ed Sheeran kissed wife Cherry before accepting his BRIT Award. Picture: ITV

Ed Sheeran won Songwriter of the Year at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

He said: "Thanks to my wife Cherry who, at the drop of a hat will come to the middle of nowhere to a really secluded studio and live in-house and is so supportive while we just make songs and songs and songs.

"So thank you so much. You're the best."

Ed opened the awards ceremony with a rock edition of ‘Bad Habits’ alongside Bring Me The Horizon.

And later on he performed ‘The Joker And The Queen’, which he and Taylor Swift are releasing a duet version of on Friday.

Ed Sheeran performed twice duringThe BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Ed and wife Cherry are childhood sweethearts, meeting when they were kids and rekindling their relationship in their 20s, when they began dating in 2015.

They secretly married in 2018 and went onto welcome daughter Lyra in 2020.

While Ed won Songwriter of the Year, Adele went home with the most wins after scooping Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, which she dedicated to her ex-husband Simon Konecki and their son Angelo, and 2021 single ‘Easy On Me’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital