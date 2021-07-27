Easy A Is Finally Getting A Sequel And We’re Not Okay

Apparently we can expect an 'Easy A' sequel after all this time. Picture: IMDB

Are we finally getting the Easy A sequel we've all been hoping for? Aly Michalka spills the tea on the potential reboot of the iconic flick!

Easy A is easily one of the most iconic teen dramas – it launched Emma Stone into mega-stardom and even catapulted a certain song into the 2010s god tier...

The hilarious yet raunchy take on the 'Teensie' rom-com genre left us all wanting more... and we might finally be getting just that!

Ex-Disney actress and star of the risqué chick flick, Aly Michalka, spilt all the tea on the rumoured reboot.

We have our fingers crossed!

Aly Michalka spilt the tea on all things 'Easy A'. Picture: Aly Michalka/Instagram

Aly, who portrayed the best friend character of Rhiannon, sat down with E! News to give some much-needed hope for the long-awaited reboot.

The Phil of the Future star set all of our expectations sky-high when she put it simply: "There are talks that there might be a sequel."

The golden age of sassy teen flicks might be getting a renaissance, could we be so lucky?

Will Emma Stone feature in the sequel of the flick that catapulted her to fame? Picture: Getty

She continued to tell the publication: "That actually is semi real. It would be kind of like a new retelling but you'd see some of the characters from the original come back into the story."

By the sounds of it, the sequel would be closer to a 2020s interpretation of the original story rather than a continuation from where Olive Penderghast left off.

We may not be seeing Emma Stone dance across our screens singing ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’ anytime soon but we're excited nonetheless!

Penn Badgley, Emma Stone and Aly Michalka all featured in the original 'Easy A' film. Picture: Getty

The film, released in 2010, was one of the early gems of Emma Stone’s budding filmography as she portrayed the eclectic character of Olive.

The tongue-in-cheek movie was a modern take on The Scarlett Letter and brought Emma’s natural knack for comedic commentary to the public eye – what could the next reimagination of the story hold?

The sleepover staple featured every iconic actor from the time such Penn Badley, of Gossip Girl and You fame, to Amanda Bynes – will any of these big names make a return?

