Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin In 'Secret Wedding' In Hungary

18 July 2023, 11:19

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are reportedly married
Picture: Alamy

Dylan Sprouse has reportedly married his long-term girlfriend Barbara Palvin in a secret ceremony.

Dylan Sprouse is said to officially be a married man after marrying his girlfriend of five years, Barbara Palvin.

The A-list couple reportedly tied the knot in Barbara’s native Hungary over the weekend, with a local Hungarian news outlet claiming that they said ‘I do’ in a church just outside of Budapest.

The publication also obtained photos of the stunning bride, who wore a jaw-dropping corset-style wedding gown, sheer gloves and a veil ahead of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Ari Fournier - the girlfriend of Dylan’s twin brother Cole Sprouse - shared snaps of their Hungary visit on her Instagram Stories, seemingly marking the occasion.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially married, according to reports
Picture: Alamy

This comes just one month after the After We Collided actor and his Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend confirmed their engagement.

Despite only confirming in June that Dylan popped the question, they revealed that he actually proposed in September 2022.

Barbara told V Magazine in an interview last month that she “knew since we started dating that I want to marry him”, adding that a wedding in Hungary was 100% on the cards.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin reportedly got married in Hungary
Picture: Instagram
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin started dating in 2018
Picture: Alamy

"I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to," Barbara explained.

"I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me,” she added.

Dylan and Barbara first began dating in 2018 after the Beautiful Disaster actor slid into her DMs and just months later they made their fist red carpet debut together - and the rest, as they say, is history!

