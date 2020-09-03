Dwayne Johnson And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19

3 September 2020, 07:17

The Rock shared a video to his IGTV explaining how his whole family tested positive for coronavirus
The Rock shared a video to his IGTV explaining how his whole family tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson told his Instagram followers that he, as well as his wife and two daughters, tested positive for coronavirus, but are all healthy.

Addressing his 196 million Instagram followers, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson posted an 11-minute-long IGTV video, explaining how he and his family contracted COVID-19.

After stating that he, his wife, Lauren Hashian, and his two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana has coronavirus, he claimed that it was "one of the most challenging and difficult things we've had to endure as family."

The Moana actor even compared testing positive for COVID-19 to recovering from "nasty injuries," which he endured during his wrestling career, and to being evicted.

"The reason I feel this is different is my No. 1 priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones... So this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good," said Dwayne, confirming that he is no longer contagious.

"We are counting our blessings right now, because we are well aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19.

Dwayne Johnson and his family tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Getty

"Some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving and it is insidious."

'The Rock' confirmed that he contracted the virus after visiting close family friends, who are said to be "devastated" to have passed it on to Johnson's family, despite being very disciplined when it came to social distancing.

In the caption of his post, he encouraged all of his fans and followers to boost their immune systems, wear their masks and to stay positive during the pandemic.

Dwayne Johnson joins a long list of celebrities who have overcome the illness, including Academy Award winner, Tom Hanks, and Breaking Bad star, Bryan Cranston.

