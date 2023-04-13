Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Has Been Reported Missing

13 April 2023

Drake Bell is missing
Drake Bell is missing. Picture: Getty
'Drake & Josh' star Drake Bell has been reported as missing in Florida.

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been declared 'missing' and 'endangered' by police.

Law enforcement announced Bell's disappearance on Thursday (April 13) via a Facebook post, which made a plea for information from the public.

The actor – whose real name is Jared – was last seen on Wednesday at 9 PM (Eastern Daylist Time) driving in the Daytona Beach area.

Drake Bell went missing on Thursday
Drake Bell went missing on Thursday. Picture: Alamy
Florida police made an appeal for information
Florida police made an appeal for information. Picture: Facebook

The former child star had recently completed a two-year probation after he was charged with attempted child endangerment.

One of the social media posts by the Daytona Beach Police Department read: “Officers are looking for Jared Bell. He should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW.”

The news of Bell's disappearance comes months after it was reported that he and his wife Janet Von Schmeling had separated.

The couple wed in 2021 after three years of dating and share one son, Jeremy Drake Bell.

