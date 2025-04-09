Dove Cameron says she felt forced to come out after being accused of "queerbaiting"

9 April 2025, 17:26

Dove Cameron says she felt forced to come out after being accused of "queerbaiting"
Dove Cameron says she felt forced to come out after being accused of "queerbaiting". Picture: Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I just hated that I had to say it."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dove Cameron has opened up about how she felt forced to come out as queer after being accused of "queerbaiting".

Fans of Dove Cameron will already know that the star is proudly queer. Since she publicly came out as queer in 2020, Dove has repeatedly been candid about her sexuality and used her music as a way to express her queer identity. In 2022, Dove released her Top 20 single 'Boyfriend' and the lyrics are explicitly about a same-sex relationship.

Now, Dove has spoken frankly about her coming out experience and why she "hated" how she was treated online.

Dove Cameron reveals how she met boyfriend Damiano David

Speaking about publicly coming out on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Dove revealed that it all started with her 'We Belong' lyric video. The visualiser included cartoons of couples making out and the original video was "only white heterosexual couples" so Dove sent a note back asking for "more representation".

The final video included animated same sex couples making out and Dove used an emoji of two women kissing to tease the song's release. This led to people assuming the song would be explicitly queer. When fans found out it wasn't, they took to social media to accuse Dove of queerbaiting.

Dove explained: "And then the song came out, and it wasn’t about being queer. Everybody was like, ‘You’re queerbaiting! This is horrendous!’”

Dove Cameron | Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Based on the accusations, Dove felt like she had to come out. She said: "I had to basically go on Instagram live at the time and say, I'm not queerbaiting. I'm queer. I wanted more representation in the f---ing cartoon and the emoji was just hinting at the music video."

Dove continued: "At that time, I'd never said it publicly but all my friends, all my family knew I was queer. I just hated that I had to say it but I did." Dove has since removed the 'We Belong' lyric video from YouTube.

Dove isn't the only queer artist who's faced queerbaiting accusations in the past. Queer singers like Billie Eilish and Rita Ora have also been accused of queerbaiting only to come out later.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

Severance Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Carina revealed all the measures Paul had to agree to so he could stay on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals 'extreme rules' Paul had to follow after punching wall

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Amy has revealed the heartbreaking reason why she got cosmetic surgery after the show.

MAFS UK's Amy reveals heartbreaking reason why she got face surgery

TV & Film

When are Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married? Law Roach teases wedding date

When are Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married? Law Roach teases wedding date

What does 'boganic' mean on MAFS Australia?

What does 'boganic' mean? Lauren's MAFS Australia insult explained

TV & Film

Ed Sheeran said he thinks some people 'hate' him

Ed Sheeran explains why he thinks people ‘hate’ him

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Exclusive
Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

TV & Film

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits