Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter lead tributes for Dolly Parton after her death

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter lead tributes for Dolly Parton after her death. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the late country singer and actress Dolly Parton from celebrities like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter and many more.

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On Wednesday 25th August 2026, it was tragically announced that the iconic Dolly Parton had passed after a "brief battle with cancer" at 80 years old.

Her nephew Brian Seaver confirmed the sad news in a video on Instagram, saying: "I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next."

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality."

With Dolly having such a huge impact on pop culture since she was just 10 years old, it's no wonder so many people have publicly paid their respects in tributes and statements since the news broke.

Dolly Parton passed away age 80. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift, who has recently shared how connected she feels to her country roots, released a statement via The Hollywood Reporter thanking Dolly for paving the way for her and other young girls like her.

A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one. She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously. She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted. Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist. Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it. For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too. Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way. - Taylor Swift via The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift shared a tribute for Dolly Parton. Picture: The Grand Ole Opry

Beyoncé, who recently collaborated with Dolly Parton on her country album Cowboy Carter, shared a tribute via statement on her website.

Dolly, you were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I'm honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully. - Beyoncé

Beyoncé shared her tribute to Dolly Parton on her website. Picture: Beyonce.com

Sabrina Carpenter, who had Dolly Parton feature on her Short n' Sweet track 'Please, Please, Please', shared a message on her Instagram saying she will "always love" her.

oh dolly 💔 the only thing i could say after we first met was 'she really is an angel walking the earth' and 'we look like we could be sisters!'

i will cherish our laughter and conversations and i will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life, and perfect sense of humor in my pocket for the rainy days. there will never be another you and how lucky are we all to have experienced your singular magic as well as your once in a lifetime voice, songs, and heart.

your light will be something the world will search forever to find again 🦋🦋🦋 i will always love you - Sabrina Carpenter

Jane Fonda, who starred alongside Dolly in the 1980 film 9 to 5, took to Instagram to share her upset at the news and remind the LGBTQ+ community that Dolly was a fierce ally.

She wrote: "To her gay and trans fans, I want you to know that she loved you."

I am devastated. I just learned that Dolly has moved on. I know that millions are mourning and I want to say this – more than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever. We have our memories of her, her songs, Dollywood, '9to5,' the millions of books she got into the hands of children, all the iconic images that bring her to us. And they are

all blessings. Let’s be grateful for all that she has left us to ease our sadness now. I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of

Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves. She was many things…lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who’d never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard

they’d have to cross their legs. She had a survivor’s instinct and seemed to always know just what to do, just what to say, to make things right...and then she’s stick her butt out the car window and moon Kenny Roger’s home. She was the voluptuous embodiment of empathy. That’s something of hers she’d want us

all to take with us. To her gay and trans fans, I want you to know that she loved you. You know that without me telling you. She loved all her fans and they are legion. And you know she doesn’t want y’all to mourn now. Dress up and celebrate her spirit. But first, watch the final episode of Grace and Frankie where she’s an Angel, the head honcho working class angel in Heaven. RIP, beautiful woman. We love you. ❤️ - Jane Fonda

Paul McCartney took to Instagram to say: "Thanks Dolly for the beautiful music you gave me and the whole world. We will always love you, god bless and rest in peace. You were the best."

The magnificent star Dolly Parton has died and it is so sad. She was such a wonderful woman. I first met her in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry where she had been playing with the country star Porter Wagoner and was about to start her solo career. She was so bubbly and full of life it is difficult to take in the news that she has passed. Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly. She was a very clever business woman who understood the value of her music and, most importantly, the effect that she had on the people of the world. There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song Let It Be and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it. I am so proud to have known her and admire her unique talents. Thanks Dolly for the beautiful music you gave me and the whole world. We will always love you, god bless and rest in peace. You were the best. - Paul McCartney

Billy Ray Cyrus, who has been a close friend of Dolly for years shared his tribute on Instagram alongside an array of pictures of him and Dolly throughout the years.

I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it’s hard to know where to start. Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TV’s, right in our living rooms. In 1992, I’ll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologize for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her. In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, 'Honey, this trash sells records!' Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart. I will always love her in the same way ….. with my whole heart … and I always will. - Billy Ray Cyrus

Rest in peace Dolly 💕