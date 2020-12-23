Here's What Home Alone's Buzz Actor, Devin Ratray, Is Doing Now...

23 December 2020, 13:54

Devin Ratray continued acting after his role in Home Alone
Devin Ratray continued acting after his role in Home Alone. Picture: Getty (L); Disney (R)

Devin Ratray rose to fame for his role as Buzz in Home Alone, but what is the actor doing now, 30 years later?

Everyone remembers Home Alone's Buzz McCallister, the eldest brother of Kevin McCallister, but you may not remember the actor, Devin Ratray, who portrayed him.

After starring in both Home Alone and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Devin Ratray continued acting, and appeared in several films and series.

Some of Devin's biggest roles include Cole in the six-time Academy Award nominee, Nebraska, as well as Pulaski in the comedy R.I.P.D., where he starred opposite Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges.

Devin also provided additional motion capture material for the hugely successful video game, Red Dead Redemption II.

More recently, Devin has appeared in several television series, such as The Tick, At Home with Amy Sedaris and Netflix's Russian Doll. He has also finished filming action-comedy, Hollywood.Con.

