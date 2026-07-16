Did Descendants' Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker fall out? The Malachi Barton drama explained

16 July 2026, 16:48

Did Descendants' Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker fall out? The Malachi Barton drama explained
Did Descendants' Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker fall out? The Malachi Barton drama explained. Picture: Alamy, Getty, Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about Descendants stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker and their alleged love triangle with Malachi Barton.

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You've seen the clip of Kylie Cantrall rolling her eyes at Malia Baker in an interview and want to know the backstory?

Disney is no stranger to feuds and love triangles. From Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez's fallout over Nick Jonas to the alleged Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett love triangle that inspired 'drivers license', it's pretty much a given that Disney stars will date the same people and have drama with each other at some point.

Now, the cast of the new Descendants movies and the Zombies movies have joined that pantheon. With that in mind, we're here to break down exactly what's happened between Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker and Malachi Barton.

Watch the Descendants Wicked Wonderland trailer

Yesterday (Jan 20), a video of Disney stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker broke the internet. In the Etalk interview, the two stars are being asked about their new movie Descendants: Wicked Wonderland and what it's taught them about friendship. Malia says it's taught her about "loyalty and trust" and Kylie visibly rolls her eyes in response.

Naturally, the clip has since made its way to X/Twitter, Reels and TikTok, with people questioning why Kylie looked so unimpressed and if she and Malia have beef and fans think that it stems from an alleged love triangle with Zombies actor Malachi Barton.

Are Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker friends?

Fans of Descendants will already know that Kylie and Malia used to be besties. The pair would often giggle and laugh with each other in interviews for their first movie Descendants: The Rise of Red. In 2025, they joined the Zombies 4 cast on tour for the Worlds Collide Tour in 2025 and this is where things appear to have soured between the pair.

Did Kylie Cantrall date Malachi Barton?

During the Worlds Collide Tour, fans started to speculate that Kylie was dating Zombies 4 actor Malachi Barton. The pair never confirmed the relationship but were often seen hanging out together. They then reportedly split towards the end of the tour but never discussed the rumoured breakup.

Did Malia Baker date Malachi Barton?

Shortly after Kylie and Malachi allegedly split, Malia's sister shared a photo of Malia and Malachi holding hands at a Christmas market leading people to believe that they were dating and on November 17th, 2025, Kylie unfollowed Malia and Malachi on Instagram.

It's currently unclear if Malia and Malachi are still together.

Are Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker friends?
Are Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker friends? Picture: Getty

If that weren't enough, it looks like Kylie will address the situation in her new music. Speaking to Galore in April about her upcoming album Valley Girl Problems, Kylie teased: "I wrote this album like a diary, the lyrics are honest and vulnerable because I dug into my personal life and didn’t shy away from the messy parts."

Making things clearer, she added: "Even my very public love triangle. That particular situation unraveled while in the midst of writing so naturally there will be songs that reflect the hurt and betrayal."

Valley Girl Problems comes out on July 24th, so it looks like this won't be the last we hear about Kylie, Malia and Malachi.

Read more news here:

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