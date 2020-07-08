Demi Lovato Claims Her Old Management Team Fuelled Her Eating Disorder

Demi Lovato is now managed by Scooter Braun. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato claims her old management team fuelled her eating disorder.

Demi Lovato has opened up about her old management team and accused them of fuelling her eating disorder.

The ‘I’m Ready’ singer - who is currently dating Max Ehrich - sat down with Bustle for a candid chat about her career and personal life.

Demi Lovato has been vocal about her mental health struggles throughout her career. Picture: instagram

She revealed that she used to have staff members ‘watching’ her the night before photo shoots to make sure she didn’t ‘binge eat’.

She said: “I used to have people watching me the night before a photo shoot to make sure that I didn’t binge or eat and be swollen the next day.

“It’s just a totally different world now. … I don’t prepare for photo shoots, even. I can eat Subway for breakfast."

She’s now managed by Scooter Braun, who also looks after Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and she’s in a much happier place.

However, the singer admitted it was difficult joining forces with a male because of her ‘father issues’.

She said: “In the past, I projected my own abandonment issues onto other people, especially male figures that I looked up to as father figures.

“I had to reflect on, ‘What do I want my relationship with my manager to look like without enmeshing my own father issues onto him?’”

Although Scooter admitted he initially wanted to ‘be respectful and decline’ when Demi asked him to manage her, he ended up agreeing to take her on as he ‘knew’ he ‘could help her’.

He told Bustle: “What I saw is that she needed someone who didn't need her. And about halfway through the meeting, [my partner Allison Kaye and I] both looked at each other and instinctually kind of laughed. And then Allison texted me and goes, ‘You're thinking the same thing I am.’ I knew I could help her. I knew Allison could help her.

“I knew that we were in a position, in our lives and our careers, that if Demi needed to take three years off, she can do that. And if Demi needs us to go and have an honest conversation and get her out of something, it doesn't affect my reputation.”

