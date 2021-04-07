Declan Donnelly's £5million Home Targeted By Burglars Whilst His Family Were Asleep

7 April 2021, 10:35

Thieves attempted to break into Declan Donnelly's family home.
Thieves attempted to break into Declan Donnelly's family home. Picture: PA

Robbers attempted to break into Declan Donnelly’s £5million West London property whilst he and his family were asleep.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

TV presenter Declan Donnelly and his family are said to be left “shaken” after being targeted by “professional” burglars who attempted to break into their home.

According to this tabloid, Dec, 45, his wife Ali Astall, 43, and their two-year-old daughter Isla were sleeping when the thieves attempted to gain entry to their £5million West London property.

The burglars are said to have left the scene by the time the police arrived at around 1 am on April 6.

Dec and Ali were reportedly unaware of the attempted break-in until they were informed by the police.

Dec and his wife Ali were at home while the thieves attempted to break into their home.
Dec and his wife Ali were at home while the thieves attempted to break into their home. Picture: PA

It was reported that the suspects had been unable to open the iron gates at the front of their home.

A source told the publication: “Dec and Ali weren’t disturbed. The first they realised anything was amiss was in the morning.”

Former Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville said it was likely that the TV host was deliberately targeted, saying: “It is quite possible they staked out the address in advance and knew Dec lives there."

Ant and Dec formerly lived on the same street.
Ant and Dec formerly lived on the same street. Picture: PA
Declan Donnelly is said to have been left "shaken" following the attempted break-in.
Declan Donnelly is said to have been left "shaken" following the attempted break-in. Picture: PA

"The burglars are probably a professional team if they’re prepared to burgle a celebrity’s home with good CCTV and security," he added.

No arrests have been made at this stage, according to a Met Police statement obtained by the tabloid.

Dec has lived at the property since 2006, where he used to live on the same street as his presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon discussed their childhood memories.

Roman Kemp Reminisces About Hilarious Childhood Antics With Sister Harleymoon

Harry Styles looks golden in a previously unseen Gucci campaign video

Harry Styles Is The Definition Of Golden In Unseen Gucci Campaign Photo

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

People have been left confused following the Twitter spat between Amber Gill and Rob Kardashian's ex.

Amber Gill Caught In Bizarre Feud With Rob Kardashian’s Ex Meghan James

Taylor Swift will soon re-release 'Fearless'

Taylor Swift Fearless Album: Release Date, Brand New Track List And All The Latest News

Taylor Swift surprised fans with new song 'Mr Perfectly Fine'

Taylor Swift's 'Mr Perfectly Fine' Lyrics Revive Her 2008 Era

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island