Declan Donnelly's £5million Home Targeted By Burglars Whilst His Family Were Asleep

Thieves attempted to break into Declan Donnelly's family home. Picture: PA

Robbers attempted to break into Declan Donnelly’s £5million West London property whilst he and his family were asleep.

TV presenter Declan Donnelly and his family are said to be left “shaken” after being targeted by “professional” burglars who attempted to break into their home.

According to this tabloid, Dec, 45, his wife Ali Astall, 43, and their two-year-old daughter Isla were sleeping when the thieves attempted to gain entry to their £5million West London property.

The burglars are said to have left the scene by the time the police arrived at around 1 am on April 6.

Dec and Ali were reportedly unaware of the attempted break-in until they were informed by the police.

Dec and his wife Ali were at home while the thieves attempted to break into their home. Picture: PA

It was reported that the suspects had been unable to open the iron gates at the front of their home.

A source told the publication: “Dec and Ali weren’t disturbed. The first they realised anything was amiss was in the morning.”

Former Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville said it was likely that the TV host was deliberately targeted, saying: “It is quite possible they staked out the address in advance and knew Dec lives there."

Ant and Dec formerly lived on the same street. Picture: PA

Declan Donnelly is said to have been left "shaken" following the attempted break-in. Picture: PA

"The burglars are probably a professional team if they’re prepared to burgle a celebrity’s home with good CCTV and security," he added.

No arrests have been made at this stage, according to a Met Police statement obtained by the tabloid.

Dec has lived at the property since 2006, where he used to live on the same street as his presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

