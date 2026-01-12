Simon Cowell's boyband December 10 announce their first-ever tour

December 10 are set to play five intimate dates. Picture: Netflix & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Simon Cowell's new boy band December 10 have announced their 'Introducing!' tour with dates across UK and Ireland. Here are all the details on how to get tickets.

Following the release of their first-ever music video, Simon Cowell's boy band December 10 have announced their first-ever tour UK and Ireland tour, titled 'Introducing!'.

The brand-new seven-member boy band, formed by the music mogul on the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, have revealed they will play five intimate dates in February, with new music also on the way.

Although the tour is short, the boy band are putting in the hard work early, as they aim to build their fan base from the ground up. Here are all the details on the upcoming tour.

December 10 are a seven-member boy band hand-picked by Simon Cowell. Picture: Netflix

In an Instagram announcement post, the boy band revealed that they're going on their tour and will be performing at various live shows across the UK. They started the post: "OUR FIRST EVER LIVE SHOWS! 🥹."

The boy band went on to share that in February, the group will play shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Dublin.

They ended the announcement with a sweet message to their fans, writing: "This means everything to us, and we can’t wait to experience performing our own music for the first time together. See you in the crowd 🩷."

Speaking to tabloids, the boys shared their excitement for their upcoming tour, saying: “We’ve been buzzing to get on stage and play live together.

"We’ve become best mates through all of this, so sharing that moment on stage, doing it in front of people for the first time, is something we’re proper excited for."

December 10 have announced their 'Introducing!' tour. Picture: Instagram

December 10's 'Introducing!' tour dates and venues:

Monday 16th February 2026 - Glasgow, Oran Mor

Tuesday 17th February 2026 - Manchester, Academy 3

Thursday 19th February 2026 - London, O2 Academy 2

Friday 20th February 2026 - Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

Sunday 22nd February 2026 - Dublin, Academy Green Room

How to get tickets to December 10's 'Introducing!' tour:

In the announcement, December 10 said fans can sign up for presale here, before Tuesday 13th January at 5PM GMT. Presale codes and ticket links will be shared by 8pm GMT, Tuesday 13th January.

They added that fans on the December 10 mailing list will already have presale access eligibility.

Presale begins at 9am GMT on Wednesday 14th January, and the general sale begins at 9am GMT on Friday 16th January.

December 10 covered NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' on YouTube. Picture: December 10

As the boys look forward to their upcoming live tour, for a few of them - Nicolas and Cruz - this won't be their first time performing on stage.

Nicolas has been performing on notable television shows for many years. In 2022, he competed on The Voice Kids Portugal and made it to the finals. That same year, Nicolas represented his home country of Portugal at the international Junior Eurovision song competition in Yerevan, Armenia.

In 2023, Nicolas continued to showcase his talent, appearing alongside various contestants and coaches from The Voice Portugal multiverse for a New Year's Eve Gala.

Meanwhile, fellow bandmate Cruz played a young Michael Jackson in Motown: The Musical as a child.

