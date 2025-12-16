December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'

December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'
December 10 follow up documentary series in the works after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Simon Cowell's brand new boy band December 10 are reportedly already set for a second documentary series after Netflix's 'The Next Act'.

Simon Cowell set out to find the next One Direction in his Netflix documentary Simon Cowell: The Next Act. He auditioned boys aged 16-19 across the UK and brought his favourites out to Miami for the final round of auditions.

Seven boys made the final cut, ultimately forming the boy band December 10. Bandmates Cruz, Danny, Hendrick, John, Josh, Nicolas and Sean chose the name of their group based on the release date of the documentary.

There has already been a huge buzz around December 10, with their first-ever music video reaching 117K views in less that 24 hours. It's no wonder all eyes are on these boys though after the success Simon had with 1D and Little Mix, December 10 have huge shoes to fill.

Now it's been revealed that the boys are already set for a follow up docuseries as they've had the cameras following them non-stop since they wrapped on The Next Act.

Simon Cowell formed the band December 10
Simon Cowell formed the band December 10. Picture: Netflix

A source has told the tabloids a second documentary series is a "no-brainer" and that if Netflix don't pick it up the band will share it directly with fans via YouTube.

They said: "There was a quiet hope that a show about finding a boyband would be as popular now as it was back in the days of the X Factor.

“But everyone has been thrilled by the reception because the whole world of entertainment has totally changed since then.

“Following December 10 for a second series is a no-brainer. They’re rocketing online and already have a strong fanbase, and a camera crew has been following them since series one wrapped," they added.

"All that content would make up series two and even if Netflix don’t commission it, there’s options like streaming it directly to fans on YouTube."

December 10 covered NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' on YouTube
December 10 covered NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' on YouTube. Picture: December 10

At the time of writing, December 10 have amassed 100K Instagram followers, 238.4K TikTok followers and 12K YouTube subscribers.

On Monday 15th December, the band shared their cover of NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' which has gone down very well with fans. One fan commented: "This remake hits hard, imagine their upcoming original songs."

Another penned: "Their voices mixed together sound so good."



