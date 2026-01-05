Who is Seán from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Here's everything you need to know about December 10's Seán. Picture: Instagram / Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Seán Hayden is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boy band December 10 - here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Initially Seán "wasn't sure" about auditioning for Simon Cowell: The Next Act, but it's a good job he decided to go for it because the judges loved him and he landed his role in the seven-piece boyband December 10.

Dublin lad Seán said on the Netflix documentary that no successful boyband is complete with out an Irish lad, so it looks like he's set out to be the next Niall Horan, or at least is hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Seán started singing at a young age, initially inspired by the likes of Justin Bieber. After joining a choir, he went on to sing soprano Irish National Opera in Dublin, so he has some serious vocal talent. Plus, the 19-year-old singer is oozing confidence, saying: "If you’re not believing in yourself, who are you believing in?"

So, as December 10's popularity grows, here's everything you need to know about Seán.

Seán has been singing since 4 years old. Picture: Instagram

How old is December 10's Seán?

Seán is 19 years old, making him the oldest member of the boy band.

Seán has been singing since he was about 4 years old, but it took him a few years to fully embrace his musical talent.

Where is December 10's Seán from?

The singer is from Dublin, Ireland.

On the show, Seán said: "Every successful boyband needs an Irish man, or else they’ve failed already."

What was Seán's experience on The Next Act?

It was Seán’s mum who encouraged him to audition on The Next Act. He said: “I wasn’t sure, but thought I shouldn’t worry about other people putting me down for doing it - it’s my life, so I should just go for it.”

Despite his talents, Seán wasn't expecting to be so successful on the show, saying: "I was surprised. On the last day, I was definitely cacking it. I was like, Oh, I don't know if I'm gonna make it."

Talking about his experience with music mogul Simon Cowell: "Simon is lovely. Simon has given us lots of advice. I think one piece of advice he has taught us that has stuck with me is when you walk into a room, just always shake everyone's hand, and make eye contact - eye contact is very important.

"I think he has aspirations for us to be massive, and so you kind of just have to trust him that way, as he’s obviously worked with a lot of bands globally, so he can visualise it, even if we can't yet."

Who is December 10's Seán dating?

Seán has not publicly spoken out about his dating life do we don't know anything about that just yet.

Does December 10's Seán use Instagram?

Yes, you can find him on Instagram here: @seandecember10

