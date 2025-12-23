December 10's Nicolas TV history revealed from 'The Voice' to ‘Junior Eurovision’

23 December 2025, 12:17

Nicolas pictured auditioning on The Next Act and performing on The Voice Portugal 2022.
Nicolas has already appeared on two singing competitions. Picture: Netflix & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Nicolas from Simon Cowell's newest boy band December 10 has already appeared on two major TV shows.

Simon Cowell’s new boy band December 10 has already been signed by a major record label and released their first music video - but it turns out this isn’t band member Nicolas’s first brush with television fame.

Despite his musical talents, Nicolas had a rocky audition that divided the judges. However, Simon's advocacy on the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act helped him secure a spot as one of the seven members in December 10.

Although this is the first glimpse of fame for many members of the boy band, Nicolas - dubbed a Harry Styles lookalike online - has already had two major shots at TV musical stardom.

December 10 pictured posing on Netflix.
Nicolas is a member of December 10. Picture: Netflix

In 2022, Nicolas competed on The Voice Kids Portugal and made it to the finals.

Despite coming in second place, his covers of 'Beggin’, 'They Don’t Care About Us' and 'Somebody To Love' were greatly enjoyed by both the judges and audience.

Following this success, Nicolas went on later that year to represent his home country of Portugal at the international song competition Junior Eurovision in Yerevan, Armenia. The singer performed an original song, 'Anos 70', which translates to The Seventies.

Despite nearly famously falling off stage during his performance, Nicolas finished in eighth place out of the 16 entrants, with a total of 121 points.

In 2023, he appeared alongside various contestants and coaches from The Voice Portugal multiverse for a New Year's Eve Gala.

Nicolas went on to capitalise on his musical talents, regularly posting acoustic guitar covers of popular songs on Instagram.

Nicolas pictured performing at Junior Eurovision in 2022.
Nicolas performed at Junior Eurovision in 2022. Picture: YouTube

Despite having a difficult audition process, Simon advocated for Nicolas' George Michael–like appeal which allowed him to advance through to the next stages.

Since The Next Act has aired, Nicolas has divided fans after he admitted that he would like to use the band as a "stepping stone" in his career. He said: "I'd really like to use this band as a stepping stone, towards something greater.

"I think the band for all of us, if we were in it, would be a great beginning. It would be a great beginning for like for our careers as well."

December 10 pictured together on The Next Act.

