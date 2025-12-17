Who is Nicholas from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

17 December 2025, 17:30 | Updated: 17 December 2025, 17:31

Nicolas audition for The Next Act and pictured with December 10 bandmates.
Who is Nicolas from boyband December 10? Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

Nicolas is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boy band December 10, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Unlike his fellow bandmates Josh and Cruz, Nicolas had a rocky audition that divided the judges. However, Simon Cowell's advocacy helped him secure a spot as one of the seven members in the new boyband December 10.

On the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, viewers saw Simon audition young male talent across the UK in the hopes of forming a boy band capable of matching the Global success of One Direction. And it seems Simon may have found his Harry Styles. Fans online have dubbed Nicolas as the “Watermelon Sugar” singer's lookalike

As the boyband release their first-ever music video and prepare a follow up documentary, here's everything you need to know about Nicolas, including his age and where he's from.

Nicolas from December 10 pictured posing.
Nicolas has been dubbed the a Harry Styles lookalike. Picture: Instagram

How old is December 10's Nicolas?

The singer is 16 years old, but he already has a strong foot in the music world for someone his age.

With over eight years of singing experience, Nicolas took part in Junior Eurovision where he famously almost fell off the stage.

Where is December 10's Nicolas from?

Nicolas is from Lisbon, Portugal and splits his time between Lisbon and London.

When it comes to boy bands, his personal favourite is American boy band New Kids on the Block.

What was Nicolas' experience on The Next Act?

Before joining the show, Nicolas already had thousands of Instagram followers thanks to his regular posts featuring acoustic guitar covers of popular songs.

His audition progress was difficult as the judges felt divided on him. However, Simon advocated for his George Michael–like appeal, allowed him to advance through the stages.

Nicolas isn't taking his place in the boy band lightly as he considers working for the music mogul “an opportunity of a lifetime" and wants to reach the same heights as his idols.

December 10 pictured posing at The Next Act premiere.
December 10 at The Next Act premiere. Picture: Getty

Who is December 10's Nicolas dating?

Like his other bandmates, Nicholas appears to keep his personal life private so we have no details on this.

Does December 10's Nicolas use Instagram?

Yes he does! You can follow the singer here: @nicolas1alvesdecember10

Nicolas pictured posing on a signed polaroid.
Nicolas posted acoustic guitar covers of popular songs on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

