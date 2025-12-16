Who is Josh from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Who is Josh from boyband December 10? Picture: Netflix & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Josh is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boyband December 10, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

When Josh turned up to audition for Simon Cowell's search to create a new boyband, the music mogul instantly knew he had spotted star quality - and he was right. Josh is now one of the seven members in the newest boyband December 10.

On the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, viewers saw Simon audition young male talent across the UK in the hopes of forming a boyband that could match the Global success of One Direction. After the programme aired and the group released their first-ever music video and fans have flooded the comments with praise for Josh's vocal abilities.

Ahead of the boyband's debut, here's everything you need to know about fan-favourite Josh, including his age and where he's from.

Josh auditioned with his close friend and bandmate Danny. Picture: Instagram

How old is December 10's Josh?

The singer is 17 years old.

Josh is one of the younger members in the boyband, which has an age range of 16 to 19 years old.

Where is December 10's Josh from?

Josh is from Chorley a town in Lancashire.

During his time on The Next Act, Josh surprised everyone by revealing that he had only been singing for the past two years.

Josh has become a fan-favourite in the boyband. Picture: YouTube

What was Josh's experience on The Next Act?

Josh went into the experiment with lots of support, especially from his longtime friend and fellow bandmate Danny.

Since the show has aired, Josh has quickly become a fan-favourite. Many fans have praised his singing abilities in the comments of their first-ever music video, where they covered NSYNC's iconic 2000s song 'Bye Bye Bye'.

One commented: "I really love Josh’s voice."

Another suggested that he sounded like Justin Bieber, saying: "Josh voice makes me feel like I hear JB's voice ❤️."

Who is December 10's Josh dating?

Josh's personal life is kept super private to his music career so we have no details on this.

What is Josh from December 10's Instagram?

You can stay updated with December 10's Josh here: @joshdecember10.

