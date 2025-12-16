On Air Now
16 December 2025
Josh is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boyband December 10, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.
When Josh turned up to audition for Simon Cowell's search to create a new boyband, the music mogul instantly knew he had spotted star quality - and he was right. Josh is now one of the seven members in the newest boyband December 10.
On the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, viewers saw Simon audition young male talent across the UK in the hopes of forming a boyband that could match the Global success of One Direction. After the programme aired and the group released their first-ever music video and fans have flooded the comments with praise for Josh's vocal abilities.
Ahead of the boyband's debut, here's everything you need to know about fan-favourite Josh, including his age and where he's from.
The singer is 17 years old.
Josh is one of the younger members in the boyband, which has an age range of 16 to 19 years old.
Josh is from Chorley a town in Lancashire.
During his time on The Next Act, Josh surprised everyone by revealing that he had only been singing for the past two years.
Josh went into the experiment with lots of support, especially from his longtime friend and fellow bandmate Danny.
Since the show has aired, Josh has quickly become a fan-favourite. Many fans have praised his singing abilities in the comments of their first-ever music video, where they covered NSYNC's iconic 2000s song 'Bye Bye Bye'.
One commented: "I really love Josh’s voice."
Another suggested that he sounded like Justin Bieber, saying: "Josh voice makes me feel like I hear JB's voice ❤️."
Josh's personal life is kept super private to his music career so we have no details on this.
You can stay updated with December 10's Josh here: @joshdecember10.