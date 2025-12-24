Who is John from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

24 December 2025, 09:42

John pictured at his audition and with the boy band on The Next Action.
Who is John from December 10? Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

John Fadare is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boy band December 10, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singing from an early age, John Fadare wowed the judges in his audition for Simon Cowell's search to create a new boy band. So it came as no surprise when he secured a spot as one of the seven members of December 10.

John turned down a musical theatre opportunity to audition on the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, and it seems the decision has paid off. Since the show has aired, the boy band have released their first-ever music video and are preparing a follow up documentary.

As the internet obsesses over the newest boy band, here's everything you need to know about John, including his age and where he's from.

December 10's John pictured playing the piano.
John has been singing in choirs, concerts and open mic nights. Picture: Instagram

How old is December 10's John?

John Fadare is 17 years old.

From an early age, the singer knew he had a talent for singing, having performed in choirs, concerts and open mic nights for as long as he can remember.

Where is December 10's John from?

John Fadare is from Kent, a county in southeastern England.

Speaking about his musical talent, John said: “I have been singing forever. I knew I had a talent when my mum wanted to record me.”

What was John's experience on The Next Act?

Before auditioning for Simon’s next boy band, John Fadare admitted that he turned down a part in Paddington: The Musical.

In his audition, the singer wowed the judges with his rendition of Shawn Mendes‘ 'There’s Nothing Holding Me Back' which ultimately helped him secure a spot in the boy band.

John pictured performing with December 10.
Music has always been a big part of John's life. Picture: YouTube

Who is December 10's John dating?

John Fadare appears to keep his personal life private so we have no details on this.

Does December 10's John use Instagram?

Yes he does! You can follow John Fadare here @johndecember10.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

December 10 pictured together on The Next Act.

December 10 ages: How old are the band and who is the oldest?

Nicolas pictured auditioning on The Next Act and performing on The Voice Portugal 2022.

December 10's Nicolas TV history revealed from 'The Voice' to ‘Junior Eurovision’

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

TV & Film

Nicolas audition for The Next Act and pictured with December 10 bandmates.

Who is Nicolas from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Angry Ginge pictured after being crowned winner and a screenshot from his first live stream back.

I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge reveals Aitch’s "really bad" unaired medical emergency

TV & Film

Maeve's promo image and Maeve and Joe looking serious at a commitment ceremony.

MAFS UK’s Maeve shares first glimpse of new boyfriend after split from Joe

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

TV & Film

Exclusive
Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson with Capital [left]. One Direction [right]

Louis Tomlinson reveals his favourite unreleased One Direction song

Exclusive
KATSEYE spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

KATSEYE get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

Exclusive
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits