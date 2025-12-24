Who is John from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Who is John from December 10? Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

John Fadare is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boy band December 10, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Singing from an early age, John Fadare wowed the judges in his audition for Simon Cowell's search to create a new boy band. So it came as no surprise when he secured a spot as one of the seven members of December 10.

John turned down a musical theatre opportunity to audition on the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, and it seems the decision has paid off. Since the show has aired, the boy band have released their first-ever music video and are preparing a follow up documentary.

As the internet obsesses over the newest boy band, here's everything you need to know about John, including his age and where he's from.

John has been singing in choirs, concerts and open mic nights. Picture: Instagram

How old is December 10's John?

John Fadare is 17 years old.

From an early age, the singer knew he had a talent for singing, having performed in choirs, concerts and open mic nights for as long as he can remember.

Where is December 10's John from?

John Fadare is from Kent, a county in southeastern England.

Speaking about his musical talent, John said: “I have been singing forever. I knew I had a talent when my mum wanted to record me.”

What was John's experience on The Next Act?

Before auditioning for Simon’s next boy band, John Fadare admitted that he turned down a part in Paddington: The Musical.

In his audition, the singer wowed the judges with his rendition of Shawn Mendes‘ 'There’s Nothing Holding Me Back' which ultimately helped him secure a spot in the boy band.

Music has always been a big part of John's life. Picture: YouTube

Who is December 10's John dating?

John Fadare appears to keep his personal life private so we have no details on this.

Does December 10's John use Instagram?

Yes he does! You can follow John Fadare here @johndecember10.

