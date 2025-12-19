Who is Hendrik from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Who is Hendrik from December 10? Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

Hendrik is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boy band December 10, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hendrik's journey to audition for Simon Cowell's search to create a new boy band was a surprising one. But, he was still able to secure a spot as one of the seven members in December 10.

Unlike his bandmates, Hendrik was invited to audition on the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act after scouts discovered his singing videos on TikTok. Hendrik knew he couldn’t pass up on the opportunity, and it seems it paid off - the boy band has released their first-ever music video and is preparing a follow up documentary.

As the band plan to dominate the charts, here's everything you need to know about Hendrik, including his age and where he's from.

Hendrik was scouted on TikTok to audition for the band. Picture: Instagram

How old is December 10's Hendrik?

The singer is 19 years old. It's currently unclear exactly when his birthday is.

During his time on The Next Act, Simon dubbed him the “big brother” of the group due to his sense of calm and level headedness.

Where is December 10's Hendrik from?

Hendrik is from Walsall, a town in the West Midlands.

From the age of 11, Hendrik has been singing and performing around the UK. He said: “My mum was a professional singer and sometimes she would hop on and sing a couple of songs too."

What was Hendrik's experience on The Next Act?

Unlike his fellow bandmates, Hendrik was contacted by Simon's team after they stumbled upon videos of him singing on TikTok. Ahead of the audition he admitted he had "nothing to lose".

Hendrik's guitar skills and enthusiasm helped him stand out from the crowd in auditions. Once the seven member boy band was confirmed, he admitted he was "bazzled", having expected it to be a five member band.

December 10 at The Next Act premiere. Picture: Getty

Who is December 10's Hendrik dating?

Hendrik appears to keep his personal life private so we have no details on this.

Does December 10's Hendrik use Instagram?

He does, you can follow the singer here @hendrikdecember10. We're obsessed with his bio, that mentions his iconic phrase: "…I’m Bazzled."

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.