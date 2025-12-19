Who is Hendrik from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

19 December 2025, 12:29

Hendrik pictured at his audition and December 10 posing on The Next Act.
Who is Hendrik from December 10? Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

Hendrik is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boy band December 10, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hendrik's journey to audition for Simon Cowell's search to create a new boy band was a surprising one. But, he was still able to secure a spot as one of the seven members in December 10.

Unlike his bandmates, Hendrik was invited to audition on the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act after scouts discovered his singing videos on TikTok. Hendrik knew he couldn’t pass up on the opportunity, and it seems it paid off - the boy band has released their first-ever music video and is preparing a follow up documentary.

As the band plan to dominate the charts, here's everything you need to know about Hendrik, including his age and where he's from.

Hendrik from December 10 pictured posing.
Hendrik was scouted on TikTok to audition for the band. Picture: Instagram

How old is December 10's Hendrik?

The singer is 19 years old. It's currently unclear exactly when his birthday is.

During his time on The Next Act, Simon dubbed him the “big brother” of the group due to his sense of calm and level headedness.

Where is December 10's Hendrik from?

Hendrik is from Walsall, a town in the West Midlands.

From the age of 11, Hendrik has been singing and performing around the UK. He said: “My mum was a professional singer and sometimes she would hop on and sing a couple of songs too."

What was Hendrik's experience on The Next Act?

Unlike his fellow bandmates, Hendrik was contacted by Simon's team after they stumbled upon videos of him singing on TikTok. Ahead of the audition he admitted he had "nothing to lose".

Hendrik's guitar skills and enthusiasm helped him stand out from the crowd in auditions. Once the seven member boy band was confirmed, he admitted he was "bazzled", having expected it to be a five member band.

December 10 pictured posing at The Next Act premiere.
December 10 at The Next Act premiere. Picture: Getty

Who is December 10's Hendrik dating?

Hendrik appears to keep his personal life private so we have no details on this.

Does December 10's Hendrik use Instagram?

He does, you can follow the singer here @hendrikdecember10. We're obsessed with his bio, that mentions his iconic phrase: "…I’m Bazzled."

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured posing with girlfriend Lily.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca hard launches new girlfriend after split from Bailey

TV & Film

Taylor Swift's workout routine for The Eras Tour has been revealed

Taylor Swift's brutal workout routine goes viral: Inside her intense Eras Tour training

What time does Taylor Swift's documentary come out? Episode 3 and 4 release times

Here's what time Taylor Swift documentary episodes 3 and 4 come out on Disney+

Tasha Ghouri and Cam Whitnall posing with a festive backdrop and an up close black and white image.

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri hard launches new boyfriend Cam Whitnall

Love Island

Danny pictured at his audition and with posing with December 10.

Who is Danny from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Love Island All Stars logo.

When does Love Island All Stars 2026 start?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

TV & Film

Exclusive
Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson with Capital [left]. One Direction [right]

Louis Tomlinson reveals his favourite unreleased One Direction song

Exclusive
KATSEYE spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

KATSEYE get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

Exclusive
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits