Simon Cowell's boy band December 10 release their first-ever music video
15 December 2025, 16:04 | Updated: 15 December 2025, 17:04
Simon Cowell's brand new boy band December 10 have shared their first-ever music video on YouTube.
Simon Cowell set out to find the next One Direction in his new Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act and after a rigorous audition process, seven boys were chosen to form the brand new boy band December 10.
December 10 is made up of Cruz, Danny, Hendrick, John, Josh, Nicolas and Sean, who are aged 16-19. The boys are already creating a huge buzz just five days after the were revealed and fans are getting excited about the possibility of new music.
In the documentary, the boys covered NSYNC's iconic 2000s song 'Bye Bye Bye'. They shared a snippet of the video to their socials a couple of days ago with the caption: "Bye Bye Bye, December 10 edition. Should we release the full vid?"
Now, they've shared their cover on YouTube.
December 10 - Bye Bye Bye (From the Netflix Series Simon Cowell: The Next Act)
Is December 10's cover of 'Bye Bye Bye' on streaming?
So far, it doesn't look like December 10's cover of NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' is available on any streaming platforms.
For now you can watch the full video on YouTube (above), while we patiently await their debut.
December 10 is made up of seven boys aged 16-19; Cruz (19), Danny (17), Hendrick (19), John (17), Josh (17), Nicolas (16) and Sean (19).
Ahead of their first music video release, the band said: "We want to make amazing music and hopefully give people something they’ve been waiting for - something for 2026 that’s bringing something a bit different.
"We want to show people that the British boyband is back… with a bang!"
