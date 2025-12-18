Who is Danny from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Who is Danny from December 10? Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

Danny is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boy band December 10, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Danny's mum encouraged him to audition for Simon Cowell's search to create a new boy band and it was a success. He instantly impressed the music mogul and the judges, securing a spot as one of the seven members in December 10.

With close friend and now fellow bandmate Josh by his side, Danny auditioned for the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act in Liverpool. Simon created the documentary in the hopes of forming a boy band capable of matching the Global success of One Direction

As the boyband release their first-ever music video and prepare a follow up documentary, here's everything you need to know about Danny, including his age and where he's from.

Danny and Josh were close friends before joining December 10. Picture: Netflix

How old is December 10's Danny?

Like fellow bandmate Nicolas, Danny is 16 years old.

On The Next Act, Danny opened up about his previous challenges in life revealing he'd been expelled from school before. Danny said: “I really struggle at school and feel like [music is] something I really want to do.”

Where is December 10's Danny from?

He is from Chorley, a town in Lancashire.

No one else in Danny’s family is musical but it was his aunt who first spotted his talent and encouraged him to pursue singing at only 8 years old. He said: “She thought I had a really good voice."

Danny started singing from 8 years old. Picture: Instagram

What was Danny's experience on The Next Act?

Not only did Danny go into the audition with support from his family - specifically his mum who encouraged him to do it - but he also had the longtime friend and now bandmate Josh by his side.

During his audition, he instantly won over the judges with his beautiful cover of Teddy Swims’ 'Lose Control'.

Who is December 10's Danny dating?

Like his fellow bandmates, Danny appears to keep his personal life private so we have no details on this.

Does December 10's Danny use Instagram?

You can follow the singer here: @dannydecember10. In his bio, Danny sends his love to his followers, writing: "love all of you guys ❤️."

