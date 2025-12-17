Who is Cruz from December 10? His age, hometown and Instagram revealed

Who is Cruz from December 10? Picture: Netflix

By Lily Bell

Cruz is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boy band December 10, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cruz's musical theatre background came in handy when he auditioned for Simon Cowell's search to create a new boy band. His polished performance helped him secure a spot as one of the seven members in the new boy band December 10.

On the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, viewers saw Simon scout the country for the best new young male talent in the hopes of forming a boy band that will reach One Direction levels of fame and popularity.

As the boy band release their first-ever music video and have already been set up for a follow up documentary, here's everything you need to know about Cruz, including his age and where he's from.

December 10 at The Next Act premiere. Picture: Getty

How old is December 10's Cruz?

Cruz is 19 years old, making him one of the oldest members of the group. December 10 has an age range of 16 to 19 years old.

The singer grew up listening to his favourite boy band JLS, and hoped, just like them, that he could make "people happy".

Where is December 10's Cruz from?

Cruz is from Uxbridge, a suburban town in West London.

Cruz grew up with a musical theatre background, having played a young Michael Jackson in Motown: The Musical as a child.

Cruz. Picture: YouTube

What was Cruz's experience on The Next Act?

With over a decade of singing experience under his belt, Cruz was a standout contestant on the show. Not only did he impress Simon with his singing abilities, but it was his personality and performance presence that helped him advance through the stages.

Cruz’s current inspiration is Bruno Mars but he says he's had Drake playing on repeat lately. Fans might hear some of their influence and musical flair in December 10's upcoming music projects.

Who is December 10's Cruz dating?

Cruz appears to keep his personal life private so we have no details on this.

What is Cruz from December 10's Instagram?

You can follow the singer here @cruzdecember10. We're obsessed with his bio: "The Swaggiest Member in December10."

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.