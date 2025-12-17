On Air Now
17 December 2025, 16:11 | Updated: 17 December 2025, 17:28
Cruz is one of the seven members in Simon Cowell's newest boy band December 10, but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.
Cruz's musical theatre background came in handy when he auditioned for Simon Cowell's search to create a new boy band. His polished performance helped him secure a spot as one of the seven members in the new boy band December 10.
On the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, viewers saw Simon scout the country for the best new young male talent in the hopes of forming a boy band that will reach One Direction levels of fame and popularity.
As the boy band release their first-ever music video and have already been set up for a follow up documentary, here's everything you need to know about Cruz, including his age and where he's from.
Cruz is 19 years old, making him one of the oldest members of the group. December 10 has an age range of 16 to 19 years old.
The singer grew up listening to his favourite boy band JLS, and hoped, just like them, that he could make "people happy".
Cruz is from Uxbridge, a suburban town in West London.
Cruz grew up with a musical theatre background, having played a young Michael Jackson in Motown: The Musical as a child.
With over a decade of singing experience under his belt, Cruz was a standout contestant on the show. Not only did he impress Simon with his singing abilities, but it was his personality and performance presence that helped him advance through the stages.
Cruz’s current inspiration is Bruno Mars but he says he's had Drake playing on repeat lately. Fans might hear some of their influence and musical flair in December 10's upcoming music projects.
Cruz appears to keep his personal life private so we have no details on this.
You can follow the singer here @cruzdecember10. We're obsessed with his bio: "The Swaggiest Member in December10."