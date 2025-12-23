December 10 ages: How old are the band and who is the oldest?
23 December 2025, 16:37
Here are the ages of Simon Cowell's newest seven-member boy band December 10 from youngest to oldest.
Listen to this article
Everyone is talking about December 10 - the brand new seven-member boy band hand-picked by Simon Cowell after they auditioned on the Netflix docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act
From the release of their first music video to a follow up documentary already in the works, everyone is obsessed with the boy band as they gear up for their first-ever chart debut.
The music mogul scouted the country and auditioned over 1,000 hopefuls ranging in ages from 15 to 19 to find new young male talent, that will reach One Direction levels of fame and popularity.
Here’s how old all seven bandmates are in order from youngest to oldest.
How old are the members of December 10?
- Nicolas - 16
- Danny - 16
- John - 17
- Josh - 17
- Seán - 18
- Cruz - 19
- Hendrik - 19
How old is Nicolas?
Nicolas is 16 years old but already has a strong foothold in the music world for someone his age.
He competed on The Voice Portugal in 2022 and came in second. He then went on to represent his home country, Portugal, at the international song competition Junior Eurovision.
How old is Danny?
Like Nicolas, Danny is 16 years old.
No one in Danny’s family is musical but it was his aunt who first spotted his talent and encouraged him to pursue singing at just 8 years old. He said: “She thought I had a really good voice."
How old is John?
John is 17 years old but from an early age he knew he had a talent for singing.
The singer even admitted he turned down a part in Paddington: The Musical for the opportunity to audition for Simon’s next boy band.
How old is Josh?
Fan-favourite Josh is 17 years old.
During his audition on The Next Act, Josh surprised everyone by revealing that he had only been singing for the past two years.
How old is Seán?
Seán is 18 years old.
He has been singing since he was 4 years old, but it took him a few years to fully embrace his musical talent.
How old is Cruz?
Cruz is one of the eldest at 19 years old.
The singer grew up with a musical theatre background having played a young Michael Jackson in Motown: The Musical as a child.
How old is Hendrik?
The oldest member of the boy band is Hendrik at 19 years old.
During his time on The Next Act, Simon dubbed him the “big brother” of the group due to his sense of calm and level headedness.
Read more music news here:
- December 10 already set for follow up documentary series after 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'
- Simon Cowell's new boy band name 'December 10' has One Direction fans divided
- Simon Cowell's boy band December 10 release their first-ever music video
- Who are December 10? Meet Simon Cowell's new Netflix boy band
- Why Simon Cowell's huge net worth won't be inherited by his son