Debby Ryan and Josh Dun announce they're expecting their first baby together
8 September 2025, 11:01 | Updated: 8 September 2025, 11:57
Debby Ryan is pregnant!
Listen to this article
Congratulations are in order! Debby Ryan and Josh Dun have just announced that they're expecting a baby together.
Taking to Instagram (Sep 7), Debby Ryan and Josh Dun uploaded a joint post confirming that Debby is pregnant. In a caption, the former Disney Channel star and Twenty One Pilots drummer wrote: "dun&dun +one".
The couple also shared a carousel of intimate pregnancy photos. In one photograph, Josh gently caresses Debby's bump. In another, you can see pictures of their baby in Debby's ultrasound.
The announcement quickly racked up over one million likes with Debby and Josh's famous friends, family and fans all gathering in their comments to congratulate the expecting couple on the wonderful news.
Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins wrote: "Eeeeeeee yayyyyyyyyy congratulations!!!" Meanwhile, Pitch Perfect actor Adam Devine wrote: "Hooray! Congrats you too!!! Can’t wait to meet the lil one!"
Fans of Debby and Josh will already know that the couple first started dating in 2013. After breaking things off in 2014, they got back together and have been smitten ever since.
On December 31st 2019, Debby and Josh got married in a private ceremony in Austin Texas.
This is the first time Debby, 32, and Josh, 37, have announced a pregnancy together. Debby is best known for acting in shows like Jessie and Insatiable. Meanwhile, Josh is a founding member of Twenty One Pilots.
Congratulations Debby and Josh!
Read more Capital Buzz news here:
- Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans rights in MTV VMAs performance and speech
- Wednesday creators address Wednesday and Enid's romantic future
- Chappell Roan explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'The Subway' lyrics
- My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours
- The Summer I Turned Pretty author responds to intense backlash over season 3 episode 9
WATCH: Perrie reveals she wants to sing on a Disney soundtrack
Perrie Plays A Wild Game Of 'What The Deck?'