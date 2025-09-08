Debby Ryan and Josh Dun announce they're expecting their first baby together

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun announce they're expecting their first baby together. Picture: eff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS, @debbyryan via Instagram

By Sam Prance

Debby Ryan is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order! Debby Ryan and Josh Dun have just announced that they're expecting a baby together.

Taking to Instagram (Sep 7), Debby Ryan and Josh Dun uploaded a joint post confirming that Debby is pregnant. In a caption, the former Disney Channel star and Twenty One Pilots drummer wrote: "dun&dun +one".

The couple also shared a carousel of intimate pregnancy photos. In one photograph, Josh gently caresses Debby's bump. In another, you can see pictures of their baby in Debby's ultrasound.

The announcement quickly racked up over one million likes with Debby and Josh's famous friends, family and fans all gathering in their comments to congratulate the expecting couple on the wonderful news.

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins wrote: "Eeeeeeee yayyyyyyyyy congratulations!!!" Meanwhile, Pitch Perfect actor Adam Devine wrote: "Hooray! Congrats you too!!! Can’t wait to meet the lil one!"

Fans of Debby and Josh will already know that the couple first started dating in 2013. After breaking things off in 2014, they got back together and have been smitten ever since.

On December 31st 2019, Debby and Josh got married in a private ceremony in Austin Texas.

Debby Ryan shares ultrasound of her baby. Picture: @debbyryan via Instagram

This is the first time Debby, 32, and Josh, 37, have announced a pregnancy together. Debby is best known for acting in shows like Jessie and Insatiable. Meanwhile, Josh is a founding member of Twenty One Pilots.

Congratulations Debby and Josh!

