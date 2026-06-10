David Harbour breaks silence on Lily Allen's West End Girl

10 June 2026, 16:58

David Harbour breaks silence on Lily Allen's West End Girl
David Harbour breaks silence on Lily Allen's West End Girl. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

This is the first time David Harbour has addressed Lily's album which was inspired by their split and cheating rumours.

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David Harbour has officially spoken out on Lily Allen's West End Girl, how true the album is and how it affected him.

In October 2025, Lily Allen broke the internet with her fifth studio album West End Girl. In the album, Lily sings about the breakdown of a marriage where she was reluctantly pushed into an open relationship before discovering the full depths of her husband's infidelity. The entire project received rave reviews for its candour.

Speaking to Vogue at the time, Lily said: "I made this record in December 2024 and it was a way for me to process what was happening in my life. It is inspired by what went on in the relationship. There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say that it’s all gospel."

Now, Lily's ex-husband Stranger Things actor David Habour has revealed how he actually feels about the project.

Discussing West End Girl for the first time with Variety, David said: "It was weird. I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that.”

He then added: "I can’t really say that much more because it’s my private life. In spite of the fact that a lot of people don’t allow me a private life — I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won’t speak about that."

David ended his comments by saying that his experience is different to what Lily describes: "Stories are complex and that’s why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn’t my experience.”

David Harbour and Lily Allen at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
David Harbour and Lily Allen at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Picture: Getty

In the album, the song 'Madeline' addresses an imagined conversation between Lily and a woman David allegedly slept with during their marriage. Costume designer Natalie Tippett later came forward as the real Madeline.

In an Instagram story, she wrote: "I'm not sure why any fixation landed on me, I don't weaponise women against women for the behaviour of men, especially not in an open relationship."

As it stands, Lily is yet to respond to David or Natalie's comments. We'll update you if/when she does.

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