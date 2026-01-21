David Beckham speaks out after Brooklyn Beckham's damning statement

21 January 2026, 13:04

David Beckham speaks out on social media 'mistakes' amid Brooklyn drama
David Beckham speaks out on social media 'mistakes' amid Brooklyn drama. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

David Beckham has spoken out after son Brooklyn Beckham's lengthy social media statement about him and Victoria.

Forget any Kardashian magazine cover, Wagatha Christie scandal or Tayvis propsal, on Monday 19th January, Brookyln Beckham broke the internet with a lengthy Instagram statement explaining why he didn’t want to reconcile with his uber famous parents David and Victoria Beckham.

In the statement, he alleged mistreatment of his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and claimed his parents had been "controlling" him, and the public narrative, for years. It was a damning account of his relationship with his parents and because of this the entire UK, and beyond, have been waiting with bated breath for Victoria and David to speak out about it.

While Victoria hasn't been seen since the story broke, David has been unable to avoid media attention due to being out in in Davos for the World Economic Forum. In a live conversation on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box, he seemed to indirectly comment on the matter.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham weren't invited to Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham weren't invited to Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Squawk Box, David was asked his thoughts on the use of social media for the younger generation. He replied: "I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad.

"What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons."

He went on: "I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them.

"They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids."

He added: "You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

Brooklyn and Nicola married in 2022
Brooklyn and Nicola married in 2022. Picture: Getty

David's comment has been called the "perfect response" by some, but others have argued otherwise, with one comment reading: "But what is the mistake though? Standing up for yourself?"

Since this, David has been heckled by paps about his thoughts on Brooklyn's comments but has stayed quiet and refused to respond.

On Victoria's side, the only response has been via sources, with claims that she's "devastated" by the viral memes being made about Brooklyn's claims that at his wedding she "hijacked" his first dance and danced "inappropriately on" him.

A source told the tabloids: "Victoria is really embarrassed now she’s being mocked online, it’s just devastating to her."

