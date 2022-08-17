Darius Campbell Danesh: Tributes Pour In After Pop Idol Star Dies Aged 41

17 August 2022, 10:23

Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41
Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

Friends, fans and former Pop Idol stars are amongst those who have been paying tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh, who has died at age 41.

Darius Campbell Danesh, who rose to fame on Pop Idol in 2002, has sadly died at the age of 41.

The singer and actor, who came third to runner-up Gareth Gates and winner Will Young on the show, was found in his apartment in Minnesota on August 11, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

While his cause of death is not yet known, the local police department has said there are ‘no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances’.

His family announced in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.”

Darius Campbell Danesh has died aged 41
Darius Campbell Danesh has died aged 41. Picture: Getty
People have been paying tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh following his passing
People have been paying tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh following his passing. Picture: Alamy

They added: “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

Tributes have since been pouring in from friends, fans and fellow stars, including Simon Cowell, who was a judge on Pop Idol.

"I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and I got to know him really well,” said Simon, “He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with. His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Darius Campbell Danesh rose to fame on Pop Idol in 2002
Darius Campbell Danesh rose to fame on Pop Idol in 2002. Picture: Alamy
Darius Danesh's ex-wife Natasha Henstridge shared a heartfelt tribute
Darius Danesh's ex-wife Natasha Henstridge shared a heartfelt tribute. Picture: Alamy

Darius’ former co-star Gareth Gates also paid tribute to the late star in an Instagram post, writing: “Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking out for me and for that I thank you my friend. I will miss our chats. He was one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I was lucky enough to know, a soul that lit up every room. Goodbye my friend. Forever in my heart."

Natasha Henstridge - Darius’ ex-wife - also shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband in a now-deleted post.

The actress shared a string of photos with Darius, writing in the caption: “I have found the paradox that is you love until it hurts. there can be no more hurt- Only more love -Mother Theresa. There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam."

Our thoughts are with Darius’ loved ones during this time.

