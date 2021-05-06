Love Island Star Dani Dyer Lands Role In Eastenders Alongside Father Danny
6 May 2021, 12:41
Dani Dyer is set to star alongside her father, Danny, in Eastenders next month as she takes on a small role.
Love Island’s Dani Dyer will be joining her actor dad, Danny, in Eastenders next month as she takes on a new acting role.
According to this report, the reality TV star is set to make her debut on the soap alongside her father, who's played the long-running character, Mick Carter since 2013.
The mother-of-one’s cameo will see her as a cab driver, who will pick up her dad in the episode, but a TV insider said it would not be a recurring role.
The insider told the publication: “Soap fans are going to be thrilled to see father and daughter acting opposite each other.”
They added: “Unlike some other celebrities who come on the show, she won’t be playing herself, she will be a cabbie who picks up Mick in the street.
“But it’s only a small role and not one which bosses are planning on keeping as an ongoing character.”
This won’t be the first time Dani and Danny have appeared on screen together, with the 24-year-old previously appearing as an extra in a number of her dad’s films such as Vendetta, Run For Your Wife and Doghouse.
Dani previously applied for a role on Eastenders a few years ago but was unsuccessful, leading her to go on Love Island, where she found fame and won the 2018 series with her ex-boyfriend, Jack Fincham.
The former Islander has been enjoying her time as a first-time mother this year, after she and her beau Sammy Kimmence welcomed their first baby, Santiago, in January.
