Love Island Star Dani Dyer Lands Role In Eastenders Alongside Father Danny

Dani Dyer will appear in Eastenders for a small role. Picture: @danidyerxx/Instagram

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer is set to star alongside her father, Danny, in Eastenders next month as she takes on a small role.

Love Island’s Dani Dyer will be joining her actor dad, Danny, in Eastenders next month as she takes on a new acting role.

According to this report, the reality TV star is set to make her debut on the soap alongside her father, who's played the long-running character, Mick Carter since 2013.

Dani Dyer 'Standing By' Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence As He Faces Jail Sentence Over Scamming Pensioners

The mother-of-one’s cameo will see her as a cab driver, who will pick up her dad in the episode, but a TV insider said it would not be a recurring role.

Dani Dyer is set to make a cameo appearance on Eastenders next month. Picture: BBC

Danny Dyer has been in Eastenders since 2013. Picture: @officialdannydyer/Instagram

The insider told the publication: “Soap fans are going to be thrilled to see father and daughter acting opposite each other.”

They added: “Unlike some other celebrities who come on the show, she won’t be playing herself, she will be a cabbie who picks up Mick in the street.

“But it’s only a small role and not one which bosses are planning on keeping as an ongoing character.”

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence welcomed their baby boy in January. Picture: @danidyerxx/Instagram

Dani Dyer pictured with her son Santiago. Picture: @danidyerxx/Instagram

This won’t be the first time Dani and Danny have appeared on screen together, with the 24-year-old previously appearing as an extra in a number of her dad’s films such as Vendetta, Run For Your Wife and Doghouse.

Dani previously applied for a role on Eastenders a few years ago but was unsuccessful, leading her to go on Love Island, where she found fame and won the 2018 series with her ex-boyfriend, Jack Fincham.

The former Islander has been enjoying her time as a first-time mother this year, after she and her beau Sammy Kimmence welcomed their first baby, Santiago, in January.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital