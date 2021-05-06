Love Island Star Dani Dyer Lands Role In Eastenders Alongside Father Danny

6 May 2021, 12:41

Dani Dyer will appear in Eastenders for a small role.
Dani Dyer will appear in Eastenders for a small role. Picture: @danidyerxx/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer is set to star alongside her father, Danny, in Eastenders next month as she takes on a small role.

Love Island’s Dani Dyer will be joining her actor dad, Danny, in Eastenders next month as she takes on a new acting role.

According to this report, the reality TV star is set to make her debut on the soap alongside her father, who's played the long-running character, Mick Carter since 2013.

Dani Dyer 'Standing By' Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence As He Faces Jail Sentence Over Scamming Pensioners

The mother-of-one’s cameo will see her as a cab driver, who will pick up her dad in the episode, but a TV insider said it would not be a recurring role.

Dani Dyer is set to make a cameo appearance on Eastenders next month.
Dani Dyer is set to make a cameo appearance on Eastenders next month. Picture: BBC
Danny Dyer has been in Eastenders since 2013.
Danny Dyer has been in Eastenders since 2013. Picture: @officialdannydyer/Instagram

The insider told the publication: “Soap fans are going to be thrilled to see father and daughter acting opposite each other.”

They added: “Unlike some other celebrities who come on the show, she won’t be playing herself, she will be a cabbie who picks up Mick in the street.

“But it’s only a small role and not one which bosses are planning on keeping as an ongoing character.”

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence welcomed their baby boy in January.
Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence welcomed their baby boy in January. Picture: @danidyerxx/Instagram
Dani Dyer pictured with her son Santiago
Dani Dyer pictured with her son Santiago. Picture: @danidyerxx/Instagram

This won’t be the first time Dani and Danny have appeared on screen together, with the 24-year-old previously appearing as an extra in a number of her dad’s films such as Vendetta, Run For Your Wife and Doghouse.

Dani previously applied for a role on Eastenders a few years ago but was unsuccessful, leading her to go on Love Island, where she found fame and won the 2018 series with her ex-boyfriend, Jack Fincham.

The former Islander has been enjoying her time as a first-time mother this year, after she and her beau Sammy Kimmence welcomed their first baby, Santiago, in January.

